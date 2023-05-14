Billy Joel’s Long Island Mansion on the Market for $49 Million
The Piano Man’s beachfront Centre Island property has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms with a gym and bowling alley.
Legendary songwriter Billy Joel is putting his 26-acre Long Island mansion on the market for $49 million.
The Piano Man’s beachfront property in Centre Island has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, a bowling alley, a wine cellar and a helipad.
Joel often headlines shows at Madison Square Garden and uses the helipad to travel from Long Island to Manhattan for his shows.
Those chopper commutes have drawn the ire of some of his neighbors. According to the Wall Street Journal, some community members complained about the noisy helicopter trips over their homes.
The property also includes a beach house, a gate house, and two outdoor pools. An additional indoor pool was covered over – the Wall Street Journal reported that the “Uptown Girl” singer prefers to use the room’s excellent acoustics for music.
- Why Tucker Might Leave $25 Million on the Table
- Children’s Book Author Who Allegedly Murdered Husband Bought Mansion Day After His Death
- Rhode Island Will Fund Coverage for State Workers and Medicaid Recipients Seeking Abortion
- Google Skips EU, Debuts AI-Chatbot Bard on Remote, Penguin-Inhabited Island
- ‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled by Fox After 2 Seasons
Joel first purchased the house in 2002 for $22.5 million. He subsequently purchased additional land, restoring an estate that was broken up in the 1950s, the WSJ reported.
The Grammy-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is a Long Island native and the property, located on the north shore of Long Island, isn’t too far from his hometown of Hicksville.
Joel’s next destination? It’s neither "Allentown" nor "Vienna" – both Joel song titles – but Florida, where his family spends a lot more time these days, the WSJ reported.
