    Billy Joel Announces End of 10-Year Madison Square Garden Residency

    The 'Piano Man' singer will end his tenure at the Garden in July 2024

    Charlotte Phillipp
    NEW YORK, NY MAY 09: Billy Joel performs onstage celebrating his 65th birthday at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Billy Joel will end his record-breaking 10-year concert series next year, Madison Square Garden announced on Instagram Thursday. The residency will now end in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance.

    "It's hard to believe we've been able to do this for 10 years," the singer-songwriter said at a press conference Thursday. "I'm now 74. I'll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number."

    According to Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, Joel has performed for over 1.6 million audience members at "The World's Most Famous Arena."

    "Although the residency is coming to an end, we look forward to an exciting closing run to celebrate all that you have accomplished and forever welcoming you back home to the garden anytime, anytime you like," Dolan said to Joel during the press conference.

    Additionally, New York City Mayor Eric Adams chimed in during the conference, saying that Joel is "an ambassador about what's great about New York."

    The artist first performed at the Garden in 1978, and now holds the record for most consecutive performances by any artist at the venue, according to Executive Vice President Josephine Vaccarello.

    Tickets for Joel's final 10 performances at Madison Square Garden, which begin in October, go on pre-sale June 7 before regular sales begin June 9.

