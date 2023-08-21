Billy Bragg Drops Pro-Union Song in Response to Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’
After viral sensation Oliver Anthony's working class anthem received mixed reactions upon its debut, the veteran British singer-songwriter shared his response, 'Rich Men Earning North of a Million'
Billy Bragg has a response to Billboard's surprise new No. 1.
The veteran British musician and activist shared his own pro-union protest song after viral sensation Oliver Anthony's working class anthem "Rich Men North of Richmond" received mixed reactions since its debut.
"Since I saw that clip of Oliver Anthony singing his song 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' the ghost of Woody Guthrie has been whispering in my ear," he wrote on YouTube. "'Help that guy out,' Woody keeps telling me. 'Let him know there's a way to deal with those problems he's singing about.'"
Bragg continued, "So today I sat down and wrote this response to Mr. Anthony's song, for people like him and people like you."
Anthony, a Virginia-based singer-songwriter and former factory worker, has garnered praise from the right over lyrics that call out working class struggles like, "Your dollar ain't s--- and it's taxed to no end."
Others have criticized the song for blaming "the obese milkin' welfare," which Bragg appears to reference in his response track, "Rich Men Earning North of a Million."
"If you’re struggling with your health, putting on the pounds / Doctor gives you opiates to help you get around / Wouldn’t it be better for folks like you and me / If medicine was subsidized and healthcare was free," he sings. "Join a union, fight for better pay / Join a union, sister, organize today."
