Billie Eilish Urges Fans Not to Throw Items at Artists on Stage

Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell attended the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles and shared their thoughts on the recent rash of fans throwing objects at musicians on stage.
"I've been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don't know why this is like new," Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter on the pink carpet. "People just get excited and it can be dangerous."
Harry Styles is the latest pop star hit by a fan-thrown object following recent assaults on Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, and Bebe Rexha. The latter two had to be walked off stage after being hit in the face with objects thrown by fans.
Finneas noted that fans aren't throwing tomatoes, but things like phones, and though the artists know it's out of love. Eilish added, "It's absolutely infuriating when you're up there."
"I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something," the 21-year-old singer continued. "You're in a vulnerable position, but I've been getting hit with stuff for like years."
O'Connell then addressed the camera, "Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it."
Eilish agreed. “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”
The siblings are featured on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie with Eilish's upcoming piano ballad, "What Was I Made For?"
Barbie, the film and the soundtrack, are out July 21st.
