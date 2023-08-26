Billie Eilish Supports Ex Jesse Rutherford Three Months After Breakup - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Billie Eilish Supports Ex Jesse Rutherford Three Months After Breakup

The 'Bad Guy' singer turned up at a recent listening party for the Neighbourhood singer's solo album, '&ONE'

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.Presley Ann/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is still down with the Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford, her former boyfriend.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 21, turned up at a recent listening party for his solo album, &ONE, held at a bowling alley. Rutherford shared photos and video from the event on his Instagram, which has the handle matzahvelli. He records under the name Jesse®

In one clip taken at the party, Eilish and Rutherford are seen dancing together to “TURN HEEL,” one of the 11 tracks featured on Rutherford’s solo album that was released on Aug. 18. The song includes a shoutout to Eilish – “I just got a text from Billie.” Eilish can be seen singing that line in the video. Rutherford captioned the post, which also included several photos from the party, “best listening party ever 🥹🥳🤩🥰.”

This comes after Eilish’s spokesperson told Page Six after their breakup in May that the couple “split amicably and remain good friends.”

Eilish recently informed her followers in an Instagram Stories Q&A that she and Rutherford, 32, are “Very very good friends only. My homie forever.” She also mentioned that the Neighbourhood’s 2015 album, Wiped Out!, is one of her favorite records when she guested on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast.

Before the couple called it quits after seven months, some fans were critical of their 11-year age difference. Eilish and Rutherford had fun with the controversy on Halloween, with her dressed as a baby and Rutherford donning an old man outfit.

Read More

Eilish fans were also not amused by Rutherford’s song “POV,” which contains lyrics that some fans thought were inappropriate. “She been listening to me since 2013/ I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family/ She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’/ I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.'”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.