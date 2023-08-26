Billie Eilish Supports Ex Jesse Rutherford Three Months After Breakup

Billie Eilish is still down with the Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford, her former boyfriend.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 21, turned up at a recent listening party for his solo album, &ONE, held at a bowling alley. Rutherford shared photos and video from the event on his Instagram, which has the handle matzahvelli. He records under the name Jesse®

In one clip taken at the party, Eilish and Rutherford are seen dancing together to “TURN HEEL,” one of the 11 tracks featured on Rutherford’s solo album that was released on Aug. 18. The song includes a shoutout to Eilish – “I just got a text from Billie.” Eilish can be seen singing that line in the video. Rutherford captioned the post, which also included several photos from the party, “best listening party ever 🥹🥳🤩🥰.”

This comes after Eilish’s spokesperson told Page Six after their breakup in May that the couple “split amicably and remain good friends.”

Eilish recently informed her followers in an Instagram Stories Q&A that she and Rutherford, 32, are “Very very good friends only. My homie forever.” She also mentioned that the Neighbourhood’s 2015 album, Wiped Out!, is one of her favorite records when she guested on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast.

Before the couple called it quits after seven months, some fans were critical of their 11-year age difference. Eilish and Rutherford had fun with the controversy on Halloween, with her dressed as a baby and Rutherford donning an old man outfit.

Eilish fans were also not amused by Rutherford’s song “POV,” which contains lyrics that some fans thought were inappropriate. “She been listening to me since 2013/ I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family/ She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’/ I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.'”