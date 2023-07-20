Billie Eilish Says Performing ‘All I Wanted’ with Paramore Was a ‘Dream Come True’

Paramore welcomed a very special guest to the stage at Wednesday's Los Angeles show at the Kia Forum.

The pop-punk band was in the middle of performing their song "All I Wanted" when frontman Hayley Williams addressed the audience, "Please welcome our friend, Billie Eilish."

As the crowd erupted into screams, the 21-year-old Grammy Award winner rushed onstage to sing alongside Williams.

Eilish was just as excited as the audience and even shared her love of the band on Instagram on Thursday.

"UGHHDKSLDJSKFJKSKFUDJSKKFKDKDK dream come truEEEEEE Paramore waaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh," she wrote on Instagram with crying emojis. "I love you so much hayley holy sh--. Wish I could tell tiny me."

Alongside photos and videos of the performance, Eilish also shared a video of her younger self doing aerial acrobatics on silks to the same song years prior.

Plus, this isn't the first time the two singer-songwriters have performed together. Last year, Williams joined Eilish's headlining set at Coachella to perform "Misery Business" and "Happier Than Ever."

Elsewhere, Eilish just released an emotional new ballad, "What Was I Made For," which is featured in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, out July 21. The track was written from Barbie's perspective, but Eilish has said that, "Every single lyric is exactly how I feel."

Meanwhile, Williams was just featured on Taylor Swift's latest rerelease, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Swift recruited her friend to sing on the previously unreleased track from the vault, "Castles Crumbling."

"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Swift said, recognizing the band as well as Fall Out Boy.

Paramore has nine stops left on their U.S. tour before heading overseas to New Zealand in November.