Billie Eilish Hints at ‘Barbie’ Film’s Ending, Breaks Down Song ‘What Was I Made For?’

Eilish's latest existential ballad allows listeners to hear things from Barbie's perspective

Taylor Henderson
Billie Eilish attends the World Premiere of “Barbie” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish released an emotional new song from the upcoming Barbie soundtrack Thursday and spoke about its inception in a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

While discussing Barbie's mantra of "We are all Barbie," Eilish opened up about how the iconic doll's unrealistic beauty standards impacted her own body image as a kid. As she got older and more "conscious that it's affecting you," she understood that she would never look like a Barbie doll — and that's okay.

Then, Eilish hinted at the finale of the film, saying, "There's a scene at the end of the movie that I won't spoil but ... none of us are Barbie. Barbie is Barbie."

"It's not you," Eilish pointed out.

The singer's new existential ballad, "What Was I Made For?," is a striking contrast from the previously released dance songs on the Barbie soundtrack. "Look so alive/Turns out I'm not real," Eilish softly sings. "Just something you paid for/What was I made for?"

Though it was written from Barbie's perspective, Eilish made it a point to say that, "Every single lyric is exactly how I feel."

Earlier this month, the soundtrack's executive producer Mark Ronson teased Eilish's involvement in the project and called her "obviously one of the f---ing greatest living artists around," adding that she "also had a very personal, idiosyncratic tie to Barbie as well."

In the interview with Lowe, Eilish shared that her father used to work for Mattel as a carpenter and would bring home Barbie parts and pieces for her to play with.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and more. The movie and official soundtrack premiere July 21.

