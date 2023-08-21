Billie Eilish Fans Are Upset Over ‘Disturbing’ Jesse Rutherford Song Lyrics - The Messenger
Billie Eilish Fans Are Upset Over ‘Disturbing’ Jesse Rutherford Song Lyrics

The pair split in May after seven months of dating

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jesse Rutherford attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 02, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Warner Music) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Billie Eilish attends the 32nd Annual EMA Awards Gala honoring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird And Nikki […]Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Warner Music; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Fans are not happy with Jesse Rutherford's new song about Billie Eilish.

On Aug. 18, just three months after the pair called it quits, the Neighbourhood frontman released a song about his previous relationship — and the lyrics are rubbing fans the wrong way.

"She's been listening to me since 2013 / I know she's got daddy issues, welcome to the family," Jesse, whose relationship with Eilish came under fire due to an 11-year-age-gap, raps in the song titled "POV."

"I'm at the top, you're at the bottom / It's a different point of view. Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo."

The insinuations in the tune have fans questioning Rutherford's motive.

"Jesse rutherford needs to be locked up cus wtf are those lyrics ab billie," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"A 10-year age gap isn't inherently even remotely a big deal but that man being self aware about the fact that Billie was a child when his career PEAKED," another fan wrote.

"Singing about how your ex was listening to your music when she was a child and you were a grown man, then bragging about her having daddy issues. Literally so f---king gross I'm glad she left him, another user wrote.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022Presley Ann/Getty Images

While Eilish has not yet publicly acknowledged the song, she recently addressed the status of their relationship during an Instagram Q&A earlier this month, saying the pair are "very, very good friends only."

Throughout their relationship, both Eilish and Rutherford made an effort to keep their love story away from the public eye.

Although they were first linked in October 2022, Eilish didn't go Instagram official with the frontman until one month later. Just days after, the pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in coordinating bedtime-themed outfits.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish previously told Vanity Fair about her relationship with Rutherford. "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---king f---ker alive, but pulled his ass. Round of applause for me."  

As for what makes the Grammy winner happiest in a relationship, she confirmed that her love language is physical touch. 

"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she explained. "Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me and other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want love."

