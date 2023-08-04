Billie Eilish Dedicates Song from ‘Euphoria’ to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish headlined the first night of Chicago's 2023 Lollapalooza music festival on Thursday and took the time to dedicate one of her songs to the late Angus Cloud.
After performing "Never Felt So Alone," an electronic ballad on which she collaborated with producer Labrinth for Cloud's hit show Euphoria, Eilish addressed the crowd, according to Variety.
"RIP to Angus Cloud, everybody," she told the crowd.
The actor, who played Fezco on the Emmy Award-winning teen drama, died on Monday. He was 25 years old.
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health," his family said in a statement. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Eilish wasn't the only singer to pay tribute to Cloud onstage this week, as Dominic Fike also took the time to pay tribute to his friend and co-star. "I felt stupid coming out here," he reportedly told fans. "Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would've wanted me to do that. He would've been like, 'No, do the show, have fun.'"
Cloud's co-stars have spent the last few days honoring the actor following his sudden death. "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus," Zendaya shared on Instagram. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."
She concluded her post with a gentle reminder, "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."
