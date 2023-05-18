Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's romance has come to an end.
Nearly a month after attending the Coachella music festival together in Indio, Calif., the pair decided to break up after less than a year of dating.
"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," a rep for Eilish told People magazine in a statement. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."
Page Six was first to report the news. A representative for Eilish did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Fans first began to speculate that there was trouble in the relationship when Eilish attended the 2023 Met Gala without Rutherford.
However, throughout their relationship, both Eilish and Rutherford made an effort to keep their love story away from the public eye.
Although they were first linked in October 2022, Eilish didn't go Instagram official with The Neighbourhood frontman until one month later. Just days later, the pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in coordinating bedtime-themed outfits.
"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," Eilish previously told Vanity Fair about her relationship with Rutherford. "I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f—king f—ker alive, but pulled his ass. Round of applause for me."
As for what makes the Grammy winner happiest in a relationship, she confirmed that her love language is physical touch.
"I just need to be touching skin all the time," she explained. "Touching and cuddling and hugging and anything skin-related is really a big thing for me and other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want love."
