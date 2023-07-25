Billie Eilish and Finneas Mourn Death of Their Dog, ‘Life Long Best Friend’ Pepper

Billie Eilish is mourning the death of her dog, Pepper.
"Pepper. My life long best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl. You made it 15 years you f---ing beast. I love you. rest easy mama, I’ll miss you forever. This is a really hard day," the "What Was I Made For?" singer shared Sunday on Instagram.
The post featured a number of photos of Eilish and her family with the beloved pitbull mix. One image appeared to be a family holiday card, with Eilish, her parents and brother, Finneas, all sporting black spots around their right eyes to match Pepper's.
Finneas also took time to pay tribute to the family pet. "Sweet Pepper," he wrote in his Instagram Story. "Our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form. A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure."
Fans and fellow celebrities offered their support and condolences, including Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Eiza González, among others.
In a 2019 interview with Sirius XM's Alt Nation, Eilish said visiting her "puppy" was the first thing she did when she returned home from touring, aside from taking a shower. Pepper "is not a puppy at all. She is as old as hell," the singer said, adding, "She has the most attitude on planet Earth, swear to God... She is sassy as hell."
