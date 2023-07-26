Billie Eilish Adds To ‘Barbie’ TikTok Trend By Sharing Moments From Her Girlhood

In one of the final scenes from Barbie, a montage of VHS clips depict young girls experiencing everyday moments of joy. An instrumental version of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?", her tear-inducing soundtrack single, plays in the background.
This tender moment has stuck with many female viewers, igniting a new trend where they compile pictures and video clips from their girlhood, using Eilish's song from the movie.
Most notably, the singer-songwriter has also made her own version of the trend.
Though she posted her TikTok yesterday, it already has close to two million likes. The 16-second clip features a smiling baby Eilish playing with her brother Finneas, spending time with her parents, and being crowned in a princess costume.
Fans chimed in to thank her for contributing to the film. "This scene wouldn't have been the same without your music," a comment with 106,400 upvotes read. Another comment praised Eilish for her talent: "Billie's voice captured the feeling you can't describe when you overcome dark times as a woman."
Other TikTokers put their spin on the trend by choosing audio that includes a line in the movie from Ruth Handler (played by Rhea Perlman), the creator of Barbie.
"Take my hands, close your eyes. Now feel," she says.
One popular TikTok comes from Juliet Clare, who says the movie "crushed" her. One word — "girlhood" — is captioned over clips of her celebrating her birthday, chasing waves, and swinging with a sibling.
The most stunning version to date comes from @valpal49, who offered pictures of her and her mom playing with Barbies. A video clip shows them unboxing the creator's new dream house. "I think Mommy is more excited than you are," the cameraman says.
This perfectly mirrors the Barbie storyline for America Ferrera's Gloria, who still found connection and inspiration in the doll as a mother. Engagement for the video is on par with Eilish's, reaching 1.8 million likes over two days.
The creator recognized the serendipity in her post, sharing, "I can't believe I found that clip."
Creators are marking their videos with general hashtags like #barbie, #girlhood, and #whatIwasmadefor. The audio itself has only been used in 58,000 TikToks, but the trend will likely grow as people continue to see the Barbie in theaters.
