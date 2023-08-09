Bill Maher Slams ‘Barbie’ Movie as a ‘Preachy, Man-Hating Zombie Lie’

Count Bill Maher among the men who are not fans of the Barbie movie.

The HBO Real Time host/comedian took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to post a lengthy screed on Greta Gerwig’s $1 billion-grossing box-office smash.

“I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie - alas, it was all three,” Maher wrote. “What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it's still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie.

“Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there's a Mattel board in real life, and it's 7 men and 5 women,” he added. “OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE - which takes place in 2023 - is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word ‘patriarchy.’ Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain - but this movie is so 2000-LATE.”

Maher continued, “At one point the Barbies have to win over the Kens, and they are told to do it by pretending to act helpless and not know how to do stuff. Helen Gurley Brown called, she wants her premise back. Yes, that WAS a thing. I saw "Barbie" with a woman in her 30s who said, ‘I don't know a single woman of any age who would act like that today.’

“I know, I know, 'How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!' That argument is so old and so silly,” he added. “Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I'm not the one who's out of step - I'm living in the year we're living in. Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it - but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don't go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill - just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let's live in the year we're living in! Hi Ken!!!”

Maher’s comment was cosigned by X owner Elon Musk. “Why do they keep pushing these lies?” he asked in a comment.

Others weren’t as sympathetic to Maher’s take. “Yep, this is the review the whole world was waiting for - a 67 year old childless misogynist’s take on a movie about a toy doll,” wrote political commentator @JoJoFromJerz, who posted the comment along with a GIF from the movie. “I’m sure it will now make zero more dollars.”

Political opinion writer David Weissman was also not impressed with Maher’s take. “My god,” he posted, “it’s just a movie.”