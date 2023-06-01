Bill Cosby Sued for Alleged 1969 Sexual Assault by Former Playboy Model Victoria Valentino

Bill Cosby is being sued for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 1969.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, former Playboy model Victoria Valentino alleged the actor forced himself on her after giving her two pills at a dinner.

Valentino said she first met Cosby while auditioning for an acting role. During the meeting, she told the actor that her only son had died. The pair would meet again at a coffee shop where Cosby offered to treat Valentino and her friend to dinner.

While at dinner, Valentino alleged in court docs, Cosby placed two pills on the table. Valentino and her friend felt the dizzying and nauseating impact of the pills and asked to go home. Cosby escorted the women upstairs to an office where he allegedly raped Valentino while her friend lay unconscious on a couch.

Valentino "was incapable of consent by reason of being drugged by Cosby and physically helpless," court documents state. "After the sexual assault, Cosby pushed the plaintiff down on the couch, zipped his pants up and walked out the door telling plaintiff and her friend to 'call a cab!'"

Valentino said she's suffered severe humiliation, mental anguish, embarrassment, anger, emotional distress and loss of earnings. She is asking for a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed under the California Sexual Abuse & Accountability Act, a new state law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitation on civil sexual-assault cases.

After learning of the complaint, Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt released a statement Thursday.

"Victoria Valentino has skirted from town to town promoting her alleged allegations against Mr. Cosby to anyone that would give her platform, without any proof or facts," Wyatt said in a statement to The Messenger. "It's unfortunate that media has not vetted the inconsistencies in her many statements. However, it's more deeply disturbing and disappointing that our lawmakers would push forward these 'Look Back Windows,' which are a sheer violation of all American's Constitutional Rights. Statutes of Limitations reside in The Constitution, in order to protect those who are victims of a crime and to protect those that are accused of a crime."

Valentino, however, explained why she wanted to file a lawsuit at this time in her life.

"It's not about money, it's about accountability," Valentino told The Washington Post Thursday. "Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored."

In a separate statement to The Messenger, the former model added, "Bill Cosby exploited me when I was at my lowest point and was consumed by grief. Not only did he assault me, but the trauma caused my career in the performing arts to completely derail. By breaking my silence and speaking my truth, I hope this serves as my legacy to my family, and shows those survivors who have yet to find their voices, that hope and healing are possible."