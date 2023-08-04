Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit as Another Woman Accuses Him of Allegedly Drugging and Raping Her - The Messenger
Bill Cosby Faces New Lawsuit as Another Woman Accuses Him of Allegedly Drugging and Raping Her

The lawsuit claims that the actor invited singer Morganne Picard to the set of 'The Cosby Show' under the pretense of helping her career

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Bill Cosby appears onstage during the 38th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 2, 2007 in Los AngelesVince Bucci/Getty Images

Another woman has come forward with allegations that Bill Cosby drugged and raped her.

According to court docs obtained by The Messenger, singer Morganne Picard believes Cosby, now 86, gave her drugged drinks between 1987 and 1990, and that he took advantage of her while unconscious.

The lawsuit, brought under the Adult Survivors Act and filed Friday in New York Supreme Court, claims that the actor invited Picard to the set of The Cosby Show under the pretense of helping her career.

She alleges that Cosby demanded she drink alcoholic beverages when they were together, and on one occasion after drinking at his home, she woke up "to find herself in a hotel room, naked, with soreness in her vagina." Picard was left to presume Cosby raped her.

Picard also names Astoria Studios, The Carsey-Warner Company and NBCUniversal in the lawsuit after they "did not investigate, reprimand, supervise nor in any way try to stop Cosby from sexually abusing, assaulting and/or battering women."

Cosby's rep Andrew Wyatt denied the allegations on Friday in a statement shared with The Daily Beast, saying his accusers are "fueling false narratives for the potential of media fame and greed."

Wyatt added, "I am reminded of a photo a man hanging from a tree burning, as the plantation owner hosted a barbecue and party for the slaves as this Black man was being roasted alive, without the sheer facts of any evidence, proof, truth or facts."

More than 60 women have previously accused Cosby of rape, sexual assault or sexual harassment. His 2018 aggravated indecent assault conviction was overturned on a technicality in 2021.

In June, former Playboy model Victoria Valentino accused Cosby of forcing himself on her in 1969, and another nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in Nevada later that month.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Picard and Cosby for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available 24 hours a day through RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

