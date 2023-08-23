‘Big Brother’ Winner Jordan Lloyd Says She Contemplated Suicide While Battling Postpartum Depression

Big Brother 11 winner Jordan Lloyd is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression.
More than six years after welcoming her first son Lawson with husband and fellow houseguest Jeff Schroeder, the Amazing Race star is sharing the struggles she faced once becoming a mom.
"I just got to the point where I was just angry," Lloyd said in Wednesday's episode of their Togethermess podcast. "I hated everyone. I cannot tell anybody how I'm feeling. If I tell them how I'm feeling, they're going to think I'm crazy or they're going to take this kid away. I didn't know. I was new to all of this."
When she gave birth to her son in 2016, Lloyd said postpartum depression wasn't publicly talked about. As a result, she would hide her true feelings from family members and professionals.
But in private, Lloyd shared that she contemplated suicide in different ways, including crashing a vehicle.
"If I was by myself, I'd be like if I just hit the car head-on, if I hit them just right on my side, I will kill myself and Jeff will find someone else and him and Lawson will be fine," she shared. "He can always get remarried. These were things going through my mind. I just don't want to be here anymore."
It wasn't until a family friend opened up about her own experience with postpartum depression that Lloyd realized she may not be alone. Then, during a drive to the neighborhood mall, Lloyd got into a fight with her husband and shared her pain.
"I just got to that breaking point," she recalled, "and I said, 'I want to kill myself.'"
Without hesitation, Schroeder stopped any disagreements and decided to support his wife in any way he could.
"I was really pissed. We were almost done with each other," he said. "But everything just stopped and everything clicked. I dropped everything we were fighting about and I said, 'We got to get you help.'"
With help from doctors, Lloyd was prescribed a medication and within weeks, she saw an improvement in her mood and mental health.
As for why she wanted to share her experience, the reality TV veteran said she hopes her story can help even one mom feel less alone.
"If you feel like you're yelling at your kids all the time, if you feel like you're super depressed, if you feel like you do suicidal things like that, it's normal to feel that and your OBGYN is there to help you," she shared. "You're not weird for feeling that way. Don't feel guilty or think your child is going to be mad at you for feeling that way. When your baby is born and you don't feel that connection, it's normal. It's totally normal."
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.
