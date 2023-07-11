‘Big Brother’ Star Jessica Graf Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Cody Nickson

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf's household is getting bigger.

The Big Brother stars announced they are expecting their fourth child together early next year.

"New addition coming January 2024," the couple wrote on Instagram Monday. "We’re probably just as surprised as you are! Can’t wait to hold you, little one."

Soon after confirming the news, Nickson explained why the news came at a unique time in his life. The military veteran said he was contacted to be on The Challenge and went as far as getting medical clearance for the show.

But after producers ultimately told him they were going in a different direction, Nickson couldn't help but feel disappointed — until he got some good news.

"I just wanted to let you know that God always has a plan," he said. Graf replied, "This baby would have not existed if you went on The Challenge."

While the couple knows the sex of the baby, they aren't sharing the news just yet. Instead, they are focusing on all the well wishes they are receiving from friends and fans.

"I love y'all and can’t wait to hold another sweet baby — hey we should just keep getting pregnant together," Bachelor in Paradise star Raven Gates wrote in the comment section. Big Brother alum Morgan Willett added, "Congratulations to such a beautiful family! So exciting!!!"

'Big Brother' couple Jessica and Cody Nickson pose with their kids (wearing Janie & Jack) before church. Cody Nickson/Instagram

Nickson and Graf are already parents to daughters Atlas, Maverick and Carter. Nickson is also a dad to daughter Paisley from a previous relationship. With a growing family in Texas, the couple decided it was time to upgrade their vehicle.

"So now y'all know why I went from a truck and traded that in for an eight-passenger vehicle," Nickson wrote on Instagram Stories. "We were already having such a hard time getting everyone in one vehicle as it was. Now we got another one on the way."

Nickson and Graf first met during season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 before going on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race.

Finding someone so special through reality TV is something Nickson still can't believe happened in his life.

My poor wife, I just want to give her the most appreciation today," Nickson shared on Instagram Tuesday. "She has been pregnant every year that we have been together. She absolutely wants to feel normal again, like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so. We love her so much for it, I couldn’t imagine life without her, raising this family without her, God gave me and the kids the perfect wife and mother."