‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Contestant Accused of Saying the N-Word in Show’s Live Feeds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Contestant Accused of Saying the N-Word in Show’s Live Feeds

Fans are calling for the removal of 30-year-old illustrator Luke Valentine, who is accused of saying the word in conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields

Published |Updated
Charlotte Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Luke Valentine from “Big Brother” Season 25. Valentine was removed from the series after he was caught saying the N-word on the show’s live feeds.Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother's cast is under fire once again. The long-running CBS competition series is no stranger to cast controversy. But only a week after contestants entered the Big Brother house for the landmark 25th season, a white contestant has been accused of using the N-word on the series' live feeds.

In a video posted on Twitter and TikTok, fans recorded illustrator Luke Valentine, 30, allegedly using the expletive in a conversation with fellow houseguests Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields.

In a subsequent conversation with Fields, who is Black, also captured by fans on TikTok, Valentine called the moment a "slip of the tongue." He also told Fields that Wurtenberger and Goueli, who are not Black, were "more mad about that than you."

Fields replied, saying, "I don't give a f--- bro," before joking, "I should have made you uncomfortable real quick, like, 'Whoa, bro, what'd you just say?'"

Read More
View post on TikTok

Fields went on to say, "What's just so funny to me, right, is that in situations that should be uncomfortable for a Black man, white people get more uncomfortable," before telling Valentine about the experience of dating a white woman.

"They probably thought I was gonna respond a certain way," he added.

After Fields and Valentine joked about Fields' possible reaction, Valentine said, "I'm in trouble now. Well, I've been in worse trouble."

Fans have already begun calling for Valentine's removal from the house, with Reality Tea writing, "He needs to have a seat. Because if he doesn’t, one will be provided for him."

Another fan on TikTok added, "Wow! He said that with his whole body. When people say it so effortlessly, it says a lot!"

This isn't the first time that such language has been captured on the Big Brother live feeds. In 2018, contestant Kaitlyn Herman sang the N-word while quoting a Drake song; during that same season, Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler compared their tan skin to that of Black contestant Bayleigh Dayton. Just last year, Season 24 winner Taylor Hale experienced microaggressions and bullying.

In 2020, after accusations flew on social media that houseguest Memphis Garrett used the N-word, CBS released a statement that read, in part, "hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother house."

The first live eviction is scheduled for Thursday's episode, which airs at 9/8c on CBS.

UPDATE (8/9 at 2:55 p.m. ET): CBS has announced its decision to remove Valentine from the series per its "zero tolerance" policy. See more details here.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.