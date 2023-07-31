When entering the Big Brother house in 2020, Christmas Abbott had her eyes on the prize. "I went in for the loot and the competition," the fitness entrepreneur exclusively shared with The Messenger. "But I ended up getting the Grand Slam."

No, she didn't walk away with the $500,000 cash prize. Instead, she met Memphis Garrett who proved to be much more than a teammate and alliance member.

"During the show, in my mind, I always felt there was something more to just the relationship that we had in the house," Garrett told The Messenger. "When we left the house, for me, it was just so powerful not to be with her."

'Big Brother' stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott enjoy brunch at Ya Mas! Taverna in Florida. Memphis Garrett/Instagram

After their friendship turned romantic following the show's conclusion, the pair got engaged in June 2021 before experiencing a wedding of their dreams in May 2022.

"You think you can't see chemistry on TV, but you can," Abbott shared. "And I think a lot of the fans knew it before we got out and were able to take action on it. It was something that you couldn't let go."

'Big Brother' stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott enjoy their honeymoon in Greece. Christmas Abbott/Instagram

As a new season of Big Brother kicks off Wednesday on CBS, Abbott and Garrett say they are living a normal life in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

You can find the pair exploring neighborhood restaurants, bars and beaches. When fans approach with burning Big Brother questions, they are both happy to look back on the show. And with Abbott and Garrett each having a son from previous relationships, family time remains a priority for this couple.

"The kids play sports and we're in the pool a lot and we're just kind of living that South Florida life," Garrett said. "We are very blessed in the idea that me and Christmas are both entrepreneurs. We both own our own companies. It gives us a lot of leeway and freedom to really go and do what we want to do and the freedoms to be with the boys as much as humanly possible in our families and travel."

'Big Brother' stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott enjoy a Las Vegas vacation. Memphis Garrett/Instagram

While each season of Big Brother only offers a snippet into each contestant's personality, Garrett and Abbott are quick to share the qualities they admire most about the other.

Their answers may just prove why their love story continues to be a success story away from any cameras.

"Christmas is powerful and she has this passion and this drive for not just competition, but her family and her loved ones and her business and you can see it through and through from everything she touches," Garrett said. "She doesn't give a sh-- if she's on TV or if she's in a room alone. You're gonna get 100 percent Christmas and for me, that's all I ever wanted is just all of her."

Abbott added, "With Memphis, what I really, really loved and still admire is the depth of his heart. He cares. He always wants to do the right thing. He always wants to serve the people that he loves and help somebody and see the good in them. It's really amazing to see a man that's so determined and focused on creating this life that he loves for his family."

Big Brother kicks off a brand-new season on Wednesday, August 2 at 8/7c on CBS.