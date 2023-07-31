‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests - The Messenger
‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests

Two 'Survivor' contestants' loved ones are ready to play when 'Big Brother' Season 25 premieres Wednesday on CBS

Mike Vulpo
Julie Chen on ‘Big Brother’ season 25 CBS

Big Brother fans are getting their first look at the cast of Season 25.

On Monday, CBS revealed the 16 houseguests who are moving in and fighting for the top prize of $750,000.

This season's cast has already made history as real estate agent Felicia Cannon becomes the oldest woman to play Big Brother in the states. In addition, Jag Bains is the first Sikh contestant to compete on the CBS reality show.

Plus, viewers will have the chance to root for the first hearing impaired houseguest when Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz enters the house.

Before the competition begins Wednesday night on CBS, meet the contestants who can count on a summer to remember — and find out the two players who already have some Survivor connections.

Reilly Smedley, 24

Reilly Smedley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Reilly SmedleySonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender

Red Utley, 37

Red Utley from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Red UtleySonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales

Mecole Hayes, 30

Mecole Hayes from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Mecole HayesSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant

Matt Klotz, 27

Matt Klotz from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Matt KlotzSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Luke Valentine, 30

Luke Valentine from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Luke ValentineSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator

Kirsten Elwin, 25

Kirsten Elwin from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Kirsten ElwinSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist

Jared Fields, 25

Jared Fields from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Jared FieldsSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Fun Fact: Jared's mom is Cirie Fields who won The Traitors and is considered one of the best Survivor players of all time.

Jag Bains, 25

Jag Bains from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Jag BainsSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner

Izzy Gleicher, 32

Izzy Gleicher from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Izzy GleicherSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist

Hisam Goueli, 45

Hisam Goueli from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Hisam GoueliSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician

 Felicia Cannon, 63

Felicia Cannon from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Felicia CannonSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent

Cory Wurtenberger, 21

Cory Wurtrnberger from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Cory WurtrnbergerSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Fun Fact: Cory's brother Zach Wurtenberger was a contestant on Survivor's 42nd season.

Cameron Hardin, 34

Cameron Harding from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
Cameron HardingSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Bowie Jane, 45

Bowie Jane Ball from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25,
Bowie JaneSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Blue Kim, 25

Blue Kim, from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25,
Blue KimMonty Brinton/CBS

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist

 America Lopez, 27

America Lopez from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER 25
America LopezSonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist

Big Brother kicks off Season 25 with a live, 90-minute premiere event Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

