‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests

Big Brother fans are getting their first look at the cast of Season 25.
On Monday, CBS revealed the 16 houseguests who are moving in and fighting for the top prize of $750,000.
This season's cast has already made history as real estate agent Felicia Cannon becomes the oldest woman to play Big Brother in the states. In addition, Jag Bains is the first Sikh contestant to compete on the CBS reality show.
Plus, viewers will have the chance to root for the first hearing impaired houseguest when Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz enters the house.
Before the competition begins Wednesday night on CBS, meet the contestants who can count on a summer to remember — and find out the two players who already have some Survivor connections.
Reilly Smedley, 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
Red Utley, 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Mecole Hayes, 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Matt Klotz, 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Luke Valentine, 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Kirsten Elwin, 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Jared Fields, 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Fun Fact: Jared's mom is Cirie Fields who won The Traitors and is considered one of the best Survivor players of all time.
Jag Bains, 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Izzy Gleicher, 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist
Hisam Goueli, 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Felicia Cannon, 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Cory Wurtenberger, 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Fun Fact: Cory's brother Zach Wurtenberger was a contestant on Survivor's 42nd season.
Cameron Hardin, 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Bowie Jane, 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Blue Kim, 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist
America Lopez, 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Big Brother kicks off Season 25 with a live, 90-minute premiere event Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
