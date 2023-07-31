‘Big Brother’ Makes History with Season 25 Cast: Meet the Houseguests

Big Brother fans are getting their first look at the cast of Season 25.

On Monday, CBS revealed the 16 houseguests who are moving in and fighting for the top prize of $750,000.

This season's cast has already made history as real estate agent Felicia Cannon becomes the oldest woman to play Big Brother in the states. In addition, Jag Bains is the first Sikh contestant to compete on the CBS reality show.

Plus, viewers will have the chance to root for the first hearing impaired houseguest when Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz enters the house.

Before the competition begins Wednesday night on CBS, meet the contestants who can count on a summer to remember — and find out the two players who already have some Survivor connections.

Reilly Smedley, 24

Reilly Smedley Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

Red Utley, 37

Red Utley Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Mecole Hayes, 30

Mecole Hayes Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Matt Klotz, 27

Matt Klotz Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Luke Valentine, 30

Luke Valentine Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Kirsten Elwin, 25

Kirsten Elwin Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Jared Fields, 25

Jared Fields Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Fun Fact: Jared's mom is Cirie Fields who won The Traitors and is considered one of the best Survivor players of all time.

Jag Bains, 25

Jag Bains Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Izzy Gleicher, 32

Izzy Gleicher Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Hisam Goueli, 45

Hisam Goueli Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Felicia Cannon, 63

Felicia Cannon Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Cory Wurtenberger, 21

Cory Wurtrnberger Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Fun Fact: Cory's brother Zach Wurtenberger was a contestant on Survivor's 42nd season.

Cameron Hardin, 34

Cameron Harding Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Bowie Jane, 45

Bowie Jane Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Blue Kim, 25

Blue Kim Monty Brinton/CBS

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

America Lopez, 27

America Lopez Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Big Brother kicks off Season 25 with a live, 90-minute premiere event Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.