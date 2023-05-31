The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Big Brother’ Alum Tommy Bracco Engaged to Joseph Macli

    The Season 21 alum and his new fiancé announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

    Daniel Trainor
    Tommy Bracco/Instagram

    Big Brother's Tommy Bracco is about to have a new permanent houseguest. 

    Bracco surprised partner Joseph Macli with a proposal on Monday, the couple announced the following day in a joint Instagram post.

    "WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!" they wrote. "Yesterday was a dream come true!! We got engaged in our future home covered in photos from our past adventures & memories, standing on ground where we'll create new ones."

    The couple shared a carousel of photos and videos to accompany their announcement, including one of the duo celebrating with a large group of loved ones.

    "We're still on cloud nine," they continued. "The whole day was truly so special. Being surrounded by our friends and family was all we could've asked for. We are so grateful for this life and excited to take this next step together!!!!!!!"

    Bracco competed on Season 21 of Big Brother in 2019, ultimately lasting 86 days in the house and finishing in fifth place.

    The engagement was recognized by members of Bracco's Big Brother cast, including runner-up Holly Allen, who commented, "So so so so so so so so physically sick over the moon excited about this and cannot WAIT to celebrate in person!!!!!!! Love you both and I love your love!"

    Nicole Anthony, who finished third on Season 21, also commented, "A huge congratulations to you both! Here's to many many years of happiness!"

    Bracco, who also appeared on MTV's The Challenge: Ride or Dies in 2022, joked that the proposal really did come as a shock to Macli based on his outfit during the proposal.

    "Engaged wearing a Doritos tshirt," Bracco wrote on his Instagram Story. "That's how you know @jmacli was surprised."

