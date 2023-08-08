You never get a second chance to make a first impression. Nearly a week after 17 contestants entered the Big Brother house for Season 25, viewers of CBS's reality show are already naming favorites and placing bets as to who will win big -- and so are the all-stars of seasons past.

For many past players, all eyes are on Survivor's Cirie Fields and her son Jared Fields as they try to keep their family bond a secret.

"Cirie is my No. 1 pick to win it all!" Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly exclusively shared with The Messenger. "I played two reality shows with her last year, and she is so good at strategy. She just makes you feel comfortable and she's fun! I'm just so excited to watch her play."

According to Taylor Hale, who took home the top prize in Season 24, though, Big Brother is a completely different game than Survivor and The Traitors.

“I'm interested in seeing what a 100-day game in isolation does to Cirie," Hale said. "We've seen her in extreme conditions, but we haven't seen her play a slower game like Big Brother. She has the chops to get to the end, but who knows if she'll get exhausted before then.”

Before the first elimination of the season goes down this week, we asked some of the best players to share their first impressions of Season 25. See who they think could win big or be evicted sooner rather than later.

Taylor Hale on 'Big Brother.' Shawn Laws O’Neil/CBS

Taylor Hale, Season 24 Winner

First Impressions: "I think Meme (Mecole) is in a great position right now. She listens more than she speaks, she's aligned with the side of the house that knows everything and isn't drawing too much attention to herself. This cast has gamed in overdrive this season and we're just in the pre-jury stage! It's important to pace yourself, and she's doing a good job so far."

"It looks like we'll have almost too many twists this season. The memory wall hasn't even been shown a week into the game! I think we're bound to have battle backs, which I'm shocked to see the houseguests aren't planning for. It also seems the nether region is being overlooked and unaccounted for by the houseguests. I think Cory has information he isn't able to share yet, and I think evicted houseguests will be involved in that space somehow."

Who Will Win: "Jared has the protection of Cirie, on top of the advantage of being a man playing Big Brother. I wouldn't be shocked to see them make final two, though I'd personally like to see America or Meme take home the prize."

Rachel Reilly on 'Big Brother.' Cliff Lipson/CBS

Rachel Reilly, Season 12 and Season 13 Winner

First Impressions: "I honestly love all the new houseguests. Casting really pulled it out with the stories this season. I can't wait to watch them all play. It's hard this early to have someone to root for, but they all stand out to me!"

Who Will Win: "I fully expect Cirie to win the whole thing. She's a queen and queens win. I think the twists will continue to throw the players' gameplay off, which will be an exciting way to spice up the game!"

Josh Martinez on 'Big Brother.' Sonja Flemming/CBS

Josh Martinez, Season 19 Winner

First Impressions: "I really like that this cast feels like everyone is such a big personality and is going to play hard. As a big fan of the show, I love watching super fans getting the chance to play the game. Jag is someone I really want to see do well as well as Felicia. She seems so real, and I really love her energy already."

Who Will Win: "No matter what twist they throw this season, Cirie entering the game is huge. While I'm a huge fan of hers, having someone with so much experience of how these shows work against newbies is a bit unfair to be real. They know what production wants and how to play into that so she already had the upper hand. I'm still rooting for her and Jared."

Christmas Abbott on 'Big Brother.' CBS

Christmas Abbott, Season 19 and 22

First Impressions: "I think Mecole has the brains and guts to get whatever needs to be done, done! Her smarts, looks and working in politics have prepared her for being a force of fire you don't see coming. I hope she plays it down and blows them all out of the water! Izzy seems to be a true superfan, and they can be super predictable with their gameplay, but I enjoy her flair and hope she uses that knowledge to her advantage and not get the Big Brother brain and go crazy."

Who Will Win: "I absolutely love that Izzy connected immediately with Jared as soon as she recognized his momma Cirie! Like Cirie said, 'She's a gangsta with a smile, but a nice one.' I would love to see this trio go all the way. But like true Big Brother style, expect the unexpected. The Bye Bye Bitches alliance (love the name via Janelle Pierzina) can play a strong large alliance, but they are rookies at laying low on who they are aligned with so I see that one getting broken up fairly early."

Tommy Bracco on 'Big Brother.' Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tommy Bracco, Season 21

First Impressions: "I really like a majority of the houseguests, so more than rooting for any individuals, I’m just rooting for a messy, savage and strategic season! I want to see betrayals, backstabbing, tears and maybe a little dance routine sprinkled in there too."

Who Will Win: "My predictions are Jag is winning America’s Favorite Player and America is taking home the big win."

Christie Murphy on 'Big Brother.' Sonja Flemming/CBS

Christie Murphy, Season 21

First Impressions: "I know we're super early in the game, but after the first two episodes, I’m rooting for Jag and then it’s a tossup between America and Reilly! I really love the dynamic between Jag and Reilly, and I guess because Ry won the first HOH [Head of Household] as a woman like I did, I'm a little biased! But I think America is a little more under the radar than Reilly and may have a better shot at going further in the game so far."

Who Will Win: "It's my same pick as pre-seasn: Jared! I said it even before I knew his mom Cirie would be joining the cast. It was just something about his energy and his smile. He's warm, charismatic and seems to be able to get along with everyone, which is crucial in the Big Brother house! Now knowing he’s in there with Cirie, his chances are even greater! He’s got the skill and tips from Momma Bear and a few close allies in his corner already. As long as their huge secret stays under wraps, I can see him taking it all!"

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS. And watch free live feeds on Pluto TV.