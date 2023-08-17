Biden Joins Celebs and Comedians to Stand Up to Cancer in Fundraising TV Event - The Messenger
Biden Joins Celebs and Comedians to Stand Up to Cancer in Fundraising TV Event

This year's Stand Up to Cancer telethon features the the President and First Lady alongside an assortment of Hollywood's biggest stars

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Queen Latifah, President Joe Biden and Ken JeongKevin Mazur/WireImage; Hector Vivas/Getty Images; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, will be joined by a bevy of celebrities, actors, comedians and entertainers to commemorate 15 years of Stand Up to Cancer, a charitable program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

The Bidens will be up on stage with stars like Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Maria Menounos, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet and Justin Timberlake for Stand Up to Cancer's eighth hourlong fundraising telecast on Saturday, Aug. 19.

In addition to the inspiring words (and occasional jokes) from the celebrity cohort above, the TV charity event will also include a special montage of comedic skits from past shows as well as past musical performances, in addition to a "highlight reel" of special moments featuring stars from film, television, sports and journalism who have supported the organization since its founding in May 2008.

And, of course, the celebratory telethon will also emphasize how much progress Stand Up to Cancer has made in these 15 years in terms of cutting-edge cancer research conducted by scientists funded by charitable donations. There will also be touching stories throughout the telecast from cancer survivors who have received breakthrough treatments supported by Stand Up to Cancer.

Viewers can tune in to the special this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and PT / 7 p.m. CT on the following channels and streaming services: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, American Heroes Channel, AMC+, Aspire TV, AXS, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, ESPN News, Estrella TV, Fight Network, FS2, Galavisión, Game+, HBO, HBO Latino, HD Net, IFC, Jewish Life Television, LATV, MGM+, Ovation, Peacock, Pluto TV, Scripps News, Spectrum News, Starz, Tubi and UP TV.

