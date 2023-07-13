WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases a Heel Turn at Upcoming SummerSlam: ‘The Possibilities Are Endless’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases a Heel Turn at Upcoming SummerSlam: ‘The Possibilities Are Endless’ (Exclusive)

The EST of the WWE spoke to The Messenger on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday and said a heel turn will come 'when you least expect it'

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bianca Belair attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bianca Belair has been a fan favorite since making her debut in the WWE — but that might soon change.

The longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion spoke to The Messenger on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPYS on Wednesday and hinted that there have been some recent rumblings about a potential heel turn, going from good girl to wrestling villain.

"If it ever happens, it will be when you least expect it," she teased. "That's what makes it special. So, lips are sealed."

When pressed about the possibility of it happening at next month's SummerSlam — the company's second-biggest premium live event of the year — Belair's eyes got wide. 

Read More

"SummerSlam is huge," she said. "Aug. 5 in Detroit. You never know. Amazing things happen at SummerSlam. In WWE, the possibilities are endless. That's the beauty of it. We keep you on your toes."

Belair is currently set to challenge for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship in a triple-threat match alongside Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, where she looks to reclaim the belt she recently held for a record-setting 420 days. 

As for making a return to the ESPYS — where she and former WWE star Sasha Banks took home the trophy for Best WWE Moment last year — the former track-and-field star said it felt rewarding "being recognized in the world of sports."

"To be back here now with WWE superstars recognized as athletes?" Belair continued. "That's exactly what we want. We're honored to be a part of that."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.