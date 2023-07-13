Bianca Belair has been a fan favorite since making her debut in the WWE — but that might soon change.
The longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion spoke to The Messenger on the red carpet of the 2023 ESPYS on Wednesday and hinted that there have been some recent rumblings about a potential heel turn, going from good girl to wrestling villain.
"If it ever happens, it will be when you least expect it," she teased. "That's what makes it special. So, lips are sealed."
When pressed about the possibility of it happening at next month's SummerSlam — the company's second-biggest premium live event of the year — Belair's eyes got wide.
"SummerSlam is huge," she said. "Aug. 5 in Detroit. You never know. Amazing things happen at SummerSlam. In WWE, the possibilities are endless. That's the beauty of it. We keep you on your toes."
Belair is currently set to challenge for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship in a triple-threat match alongside Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, where she looks to reclaim the belt she recently held for a record-setting 420 days.
As for making a return to the ESPYS — where she and former WWE star Sasha Banks took home the trophy for Best WWE Moment last year — the former track-and-field star said it felt rewarding "being recognized in the world of sports."
"To be back here now with WWE superstars recognized as athletes?" Belair continued. "That's exactly what we want. We're honored to be a part of that."
