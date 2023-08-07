WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)
The WWE stars are hitting Hulu in their own reality series later this year, which Belair described as a 'feel good show' that will heavily feature their families
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are just getting started. Already two of the hottest names in WWE, the real-life husband and wife are getting set to peel back the curtain on their lives for an upcoming Hulu reality series.
"I’ve been a person who always said I would never do reality TV," Bianca Belair exclusively told The Messenger last week ahead of WWE's SummerSlam in Detroit. "But I’ve learned to never say never."
Belair said they started rolling cameras on the road to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year – where she successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka and Ford's Street Profits won a fatal four-way tag team match – but the still untitled series won't be limited to the squared circle.
"The show features our lives as WWE superstars and as husband and wife, in and outside of the ring," Belair continued. "Our parents are on the show a lot. They’re a huge support system. It’s showing how we balance it all. Me, being a successful woman in WWE. Him, being a successful man in WWE. It’s light-hearted, it’s positive, it's fun, it's silly."
Belair is the stepmother to Ford's two children, who he has from a previous relationship.
"My husband is full of joy," Belair said. "You can't have him involved without there being a lot of yelling and screaming. It’s a feel-good show."
If Belair and Ford have their way, the reality show might just be the tip of the iceberg.
"We’ve talked about wanting to be in movies," Belair hinted. "We would love to be on screen together."
Produced by WWE Studios, the eight-episode reality series is scheduled to hit Hulu later this year.
