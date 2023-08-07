WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)

The WWE stars are hitting Hulu in their own reality series later this year, which Belair described as a 'feel good show' that will heavily feature their families

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Bianca Belair and Montez FordFrazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are just getting started. Already two of the hottest names in WWE, the real-life husband and wife are getting set to peel back the curtain on their lives for an upcoming Hulu reality series. 

"I’ve been a person who always said I would never do reality TV," Bianca Belair exclusively told The Messenger last week ahead of WWE's SummerSlam in Detroit. "But I’ve learned to never say never."

Belair said they started rolling cameras on the road to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year – where she successfully defended the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka and Ford's Street Profits won a fatal four-way tag team match – but the still untitled series won't be limited to the squared circle.

"The show features our lives as WWE superstars and as husband and wife, in and outside of the ring," Belair continued. "Our parents are on the show a lot. They’re a huge support system. It’s showing how we balance it all. Me, being a successful woman in WWE. Him, being a successful man in WWE. It’s light-hearted, it’s positive, it's fun, it's silly." 

Read More

Belair is the stepmother to Ford's two children, who he has from a previous relationship. 

"My husband is full of joy," Belair said. "You can't have him involved without there being a lot of yelling and screaming. It’s a feel-good show."

If Belair and Ford have their way, the reality show might just be the tip of the iceberg.

"We’ve talked about wanting to be in movies," Belair hinted. "We would love to be on screen together."

Produced by WWE Studios, the eight-episode reality series is scheduled to hit Hulu later this year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.