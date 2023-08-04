WWE’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Would Both Be Interested in Going Back to NXT (Exclusive) - The Messenger
WWE’s Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Would Both Be Interested in Going Back to NXT (Exclusive)

'I think it could be cool to go back to my old stomping grounds and show up,' Belair tells The Messenger ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Daniel Trainor
(L-R) Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

WWE's developmental brand has felt like an extension of the main roster in recent months.

After Raw and SmackDown regulars like Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin and Dominik Mysterio — who currently holds NXT's North American Championship title — have made appearances this year, it's begged the question: Who might be next?

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger ahead of Saturday's SummerSlam in Detroit, Montez Ford revealed he'd jump at the opportunity.

"Absolutely, I'm so open to everything," he said about a potential return to the black-and-yellow brand. "There's so many guys there I'd love to work with, from Carmelo [Hayes], Trick [Williams], Bron [Breakker]. There are so many good competitors there. All those guys are good. We go way, way back. To mix it up would be interesting and good for the fans."

When a match with NXT's Ilja Dragunov was proposed, Ford welcomed that, as well. "Exactly, right?" he shared. "He's hard-headed for like 15 minutes."

If he ever does make the jump back, Ford could be joined by his real-life wife Bianca Belair, who took some time to ponder the concept of a return to NXT when asked by The Messenger.

"I never really thought about that," Belair admitted. "I haven't really been looking back. But that's where I learned everything. That's where I called home for so long."

With the brand putting an emphasis on recruiting recently-graduated college athletes, however, the former University of Tennessee hurdler has some extra incentive to go back to where it all started.

"With a lot of the new collegiate NIL [Name, Image and Likeness] athletes coming in," Belair continued, "I think it could be cool to go back to my old stomping grounds and show up."

Bianca Belair is introduced prior to the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
Bianca Belair is introduced prior to the Raw Women's championship during the WWE Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

For the time being, Belair is focused on retaining the WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat match against champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. 

As WWE heads into its biggest event of the summer, Ford acknowledged that the company is currently riding an undeniable wave of momentum.

"It's something that, internally, all of us feel," he shared. "When you start getting hot, you want to keep the temperature up and then you want to see how much further it can go and how much hotter it can get. I think that's what's making everybody go so hard."

From Roman Reigns' dominant title run and the prominence of The Judgment Day, to Cody Rhodes emerging as the company's top face and the fan-supported ascent of LA Knight, Ford said it's all bred a nostalgic electricity and energy that had been waning in recent years. 

"It feels like how it did when I was growing up," he noted. "When I was growing up, it felt like every single thing was exciting. Main event all the way to the beginning of the card."

See for yourself when WWE SummerSlam streams live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Peacock.

