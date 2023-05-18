Beyond the Binary: Gigi Gorgeous and Gottmik Chronicle Their Transgender Awakenings in New Book

Gigi Gorgeous and Kade Gottlieb (aka Gottmik) have created the ultimate guidebook for the transgender community and their allies.



In 2008, a 15-year-old Gigi started filming makeup tutorials and vlogs from her bedroom floor in Montreal. Eventually, she would pivot to lifestyle content and hit her stride after coming out publicly on the platform in 2013, documenting the ins-and-outs of her transition and amassing 2.7 million followers.



Three years later, now living in Los Angeles, she'd meet and form a close friendship with Kade: a glam makeup artist, actor, and drag performer, who would later become the first openly trans man to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race. Realizing the overlap in their experiences, the duo figured there was only one thing to do: write about them.

In The T Guide: Our Trans Experiences and A Celebration of Gender Expression–Man, Woman, Nonbinary, and Beyond, Gigi and Kade chronicle their biggest moments: from coming out and dating, to going through cosmetic and confirmation surgery. The book reads like a conversation between two friends swapping stories over cocktails — which, according to Kade, is exactly what they were doing when they wrote it. It's also interspersed with passages from allies, advocates, and activists, including high-profile contributors like U.S. Senator Sarah McBride, Paris Hilton, and Adam Lambert.



We spoke with these co-authors to learn more about their writing processes and how they hope to support the trans community through their own experiences.

Lanae: First and foremost, where did you get the idea to be so open and vulnerable and share your [stories] and put the pen to paper, if you will?

Gigi: Well, I had written a book before, and it was literally all about my journey. [The T Guide] came about super organically because Kade and I were friends before he transitioned. So, obviously he came out, went on [Rupaul's] Drag Race, and made history as the first trans man on the show. And soon after that, we were like, "Wait, you're a trans man. I'm a trans woman." We were both very public about our journeys. Why don't we join forces and write all of our tips, all of our tricks, and not gatekeep any single bit of information?

And alongside Kade and I are so many friends — a lot of them being trans themselves — who write very intimate stories about their journeys and things that they've never really shared in public. [Their stories are shared] alongside some other fabulous allies like Paris Hilton, my dad, and [Kade's] parents.

Lanae: Kade, Gigi and [her husband] Nats were two of the first people you told about your decision to transition. Why did you choose to tell them?

Kade: Gigi and I met at The Abbey in West Hollywood. I meet people there all the time, but something about her and I really clicked, and she let me come over to her house. I did her makeup for a YouTube video, and then me and Nats just connected so much. Neither of us had transitioned at that time. I remember, even [Gigi's] manager was like, "Gigi, this person has gotten so close to you guys so fast, what's going on?" And I remember us all being like, "I don't know girl, we're just family."

Lanae: This is such a good Bible, if you will — and not just for people who are thinking about transitioning, but for those who are allies, friends, family...even people who may be close-minded might pick this up or stumble upon it in a bookstore. And it really reads as if you guys are just sitting next to each other having a cocktail. So, where you were when you wrote this, what was the process like?

Kade: It's funny you say that because... when we were writing it, we literally were sitting together... and just having so much fun… Without her [Gigi], I wouldn't be who I am, where I am, in my trans journey. And I don't think people realize how much a trans guy and trans woman's journeys truly can overlap and connect. [We wanted to make] this ultimate guide [for] every type of person, from trans men and trans women, [to] non-binary [people]. Everyone... can get something out of this.

Lanae: Gigi, I know that you are going on your fertility journey. And you've had a lot of mountains to climb. Why don't you talk to me about that?

Gigi: So, my husband is trans himself, and he has never been on hormones. So, he has to freeze all his eggs and I have to freeze my sperm, but I've been on hormones for so long… So right now, it honestly is just a testament to being trans. There is no finish line. We're all transitioning, whether it be going off hormones for a fertility journey, or still finding yourself. And it's a long journey. I talked to so many mothers, and they're like, "Oh, it took me four years of IVF." And I don't know if you could call it delusional or positive, but I [was] like, "Oh, it'll just take us a year or six months." No, it's been over a year now that we've been trying and still no result... Staying positive about it.



Lanae: What changes in your body have you noticed?

Gigi: I've been focusing on trying to become the most healthy version of myself. I've been focusing on my diet and working out, and all of that stuff. Whereas before, I never really worked out. But that's a huge priority right now in this journey that we're on, because everything counts. I think it's been a very positive change. I hope in the end we will become successful by creating an embryo, but emotionally not much has changed. It's actually kind of nice being off estrogen, because I cry, and I feel less intensely. But honestly, I feel pretty much the same.

Lanae: Oh, that's good. That must have been kind of scary for you to go off hormones because you've been on them for how long now?

Gigi: I've been on them for 10 years. I think it's more of a mental thing, because gender dysphoria is so real. I just felt like, if I'm off hormones, I'm going to become more masculine. I'm not going to look as pretty, and I'm such an aesthetic person. I could feel beautiful inside, but I want to present how I want to present, you know? For the first month I was like, "Oh my god, am I making a great decision? Should I just not do this?" And then I got over that hump, and now I'm in it. I'm in it to win it.

Lanae: I know Paris [Hilton] is a huge support system for you and a very dear friend. Has she been instrumental in this journey for you?

Gigi: 100%... She's just so supportive, and she's one of the strongest women I know. If I could talk to anyone about this, it's her. She's always been so loving to Nats and I, and when she found out that we were on our journey as well, it was nothing but love.

Lanae: Kade, are you hoping to have kids one day? Is that in the cards for you?

Kade: I always thought it was definitely a no. But, it's so funny, I was just rewatching Sex In the City and I was watching Charlotte adopt, and I was like, "That's so cute." And I'm adopted. It's so special to adopt a child and have that experience. So I wouldn't have it off the table, but I definitely would need a gorgeous husband to be supporting me with that.

Lanae: Another person who is in the book that stood out to me is Jazz Jennings because I feel like she was America's first introduction to watching someone transition, or at least for me, I remember that. Gigi, what's your relationship like with her?

Gigi: She's such an inspiration to me. I think she really was the awakening of the trans experience for America and the world. And, you know, TLC, putting that show on, I think was so instrumental. It wasn't just about Jazz, it was about her family as well. You saw her brother's journey, you saw all of her surgical problems, and the family really bonding together… I think being on TV at such a young age is so difficult, let alone talking about your surgeries and your gender identity. And sitting down with a camera crew and not having final say over the edit like I do on my Youtube videos. I think there's something to be said about how strong she is. She's nothing short of an icon for this community.

Lanae: Absolutely. You have so many celebrities and friends that were a part of the book — whose story and passage stood out to you the most?

Gigi: That's a good one. My friend Sasha Colby, who just won the [most] recent season of Drag Race, she's a trans performer legend and wrote about competition. It really gagged me. In the trans community, we face so much hate from the outside world from bigots who don't really understand us. But there's also so much competition and scrutiny within our own community, and she shed a lot of light on that.

Lanae: Kade, you talk a lot about the spiritual and emotional journey during [your transition]. Is there one moment that sticks out for you?

Kade: I think one that was so crazy was [when]... I had this kind of breakdown. I don't remember where I was, I was in New York or something. And I was with my friend, Violet Chachki, and someone was saying such awful transphobic things to my face in a conversation... But it was just the first time I realized… this is my life, this is who I am. It's always gonna be a fight for me to stand up and be proud of who I am. Luckily, Violet is my drag mother and was there for me… Sometimes I just want to panic. I need to lead with kindness, and all that.



The T Guide: Our Trans Experiences and A Celebration of Gender Expression–Man, Woman, Nonbinary, and Beyond is available now.