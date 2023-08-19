This week we raise a glass (and lift a leg) to cinematic canines of every breed, thanks to the dirty dog comedy Strays.

The shaggy film, featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Randall Park, Isla Fisher, plus a few human cameos, is not the first movie to imagine what it would be like to get inside an animal's head. But it's the first to do so with an R-rating. This film is off the chain.

Dogs have been a key component of a successful movie since the very beginning. The first pooch to perform for the screen was a collie named Blair for the 1905 film Rescued by Rover, according to the website GreatPetCare. (And why would they lie?!!) Many classics spring to mind that involve a four-legged co-star, like The Wizard of Oz and Toto, The Thin Man and Asta, and that rare Oscar-winner that was very dog-forward, Uggie from the 2011 picture The Artist.

Some Hollywood dogs really became famous on their own, like Rin Tin Tin, Lassie, Benji and Boomer. (Am I the only one who remembers Boomer?) Air Bud starred a dog actually named Air Buddy, but he died before he could shoot all the sequels. Yes, that's a pretender in Seventh Inning Fetch.

We at The Messenger took some Claritin, hit the kennels this week, and are ready to divulge our Best In Show movie dogs. If you don't like our selections, that's fine — at least throw us a bone for trying.

Beast in The Sandlot (1993)

You'd make that face, too, if Beast were in slobber mode 20th Century Fox

For kids of the '90s, terror had one name — the drooling mountain of a dog called "Beast."

The menacing creature takes center stage in the beloved 1993 coming-of-age film The Sandlot, which follows a group of neighborhood boys who play baseball together — and if you weren't at least a little frightened of the growling dog behind the fence, well, you're killing us, Smalls. Beast turns out to be much more bark than bite, making for, what I might argue, is one of the best onscreen animal character arcs of all time.

The dog was played by an English Mastiff named Gunner who, his owner wrote in a blog post, had a great sense of humor and loved to hide behind vertical plastic blinds, making them rattle with his tail. Gunner lived to be almost 13 and enjoyed munching on cookies in bed during the later years of his life. — Thea Glassman

Sam from I Am Legend (2007)

Sam the dog is legendary in 'I Am Legend.' Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith isn't the only legend in this post-apocalyptic thriller that finds the Oscar-winner almost exclusively acting opposite a vampire, a mannequin and a dog.

Smith has had some legendary chemistry with co-stars like Martin Lawrence and Tommy Lee Jones, but it's hard to beat his onscreen partnership with German Shepherds Abbey and Kona, who play Dr. Robert Neville's trusty sidekick Sam. Sam is not just this man's best friend — she's his only friend, considering a virus has appeared to wipe out all of humankind. Sam temporarily becomes the hero of the movie when Neville is lured into a trap by the vampire-like creatures also inhabiting New York City. She manages to save her owner's life by fighting off an oncoming infected dog, only to get bitten in the process, forcing Neville to say a heartbreaking goodbye when Sam shows signs of turning into a zombie dog. By the end of I Am Legend, Neville also dies, but a planned sequel is ignoring his death and continuing the story. So, if we're already rewriting film history, Sam deserves a revival of her own! — Derek Lawrence

Marvin from Paterson (2016)

Marvin strikes a poetic pose in 'Paterson.' Amazon Studios

Jim Jarmusch's quiet reflection on reflective living presents a quiet utopia in working-class Paterson, New Jersey. Adam Driver makes his living driving a bus and spends his spare time reading and writing poetry. He lives in harmony with his girlfriend (Golshifteh Farahani), though the truth of the matter is that there is an uneasy peace with her English bulldog, Marvin.

Hack directors have been exploring dog cutaways for a century, but of all people, it was Jarmusch, the arthouse darling of downtown renown, who mastered the practice. Every shot of Marvin — and there are many — destroys the human performances in the film. (Jarmusch has been finding gold in the ellipses since incorporating black leader between vignettes in Stranger Than Paradise.)

The movie, which is so focused on clear images and moments of peculiar beauty, has no time for anything resembling a traditional plot, so when it does land a dog-specific punchline that's been building for nearly the entire running time, it absolutely brings the house down. — Jordan Hoffman

Daphne from Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

And who else from the pound has won an Academy Award for Best Actress? Columbia/Tri-Star

This family comedy franchise kicked off in 1989 with Kirstie Alley's Mollie and John Travolta's James falling in love as she prepared to welcome another man's baby, Mikey (who has a witty inner monologue voiced by Bruce Willis).

After the sequel introduced baby sister Julie (Roseanne Barr), the third installment in 1993 turned its focus to the family's new dogs, scruffy stray Rocks (Danny DeVito) and pampered poodle Daphne (Diane Keaton). Everyone identifies as one or the other, and the incomparable Keaton's spoiled pup persona is a whole vibe.

Bonus: It's a Christmas movie, complete with a Travolta/Alley sing-a-long to Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Beethoven from Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven is deaf to all commands to keep the house tidy! Universal Pictures

What his namesake was to music, Beethoven is to drool. A true maestro of slobber, this giant St. Bernard spends most of his movie adorably terrorizing workaholic dad George Newtown (Charles Grodin).

You see, George never wanted a dog. He's busy at his job selling air fresheners for cars and accurately predicts that the dog will cause a big smelly mess in his suburban abode. Unfortunately for George, the puppy is just too cute, and his children are successful in emotionally blackmailing him. Named after the composer whose songs he enjoys barking along to, Beethoven bonds closely with George's three children, helping them with everything from boyfriends to bullies. But George can only see the chaos Beethoven has wrought: peeing in his briefcase, drinking out of the fish bowl, eating the Thanksgiving turkey, chewing his nice shoes, and so on.

Of course, Beethoven eventually wins George over as the family man comes to realize the positive impact the pooch has had on his pack. In the end, the Newtons save Beethoven for once, rescuing him from evil dognappers, played by Stanley Tucci and Oliver Platt, who have been stealing dogs for ammunition tests (which is apparently big business!).

The beloved 1992 comedy, directed by Brian Levant and co-written by John Hughes (under a pseudonym), was followed by four sequels, including three standalone movies, and a TV series. The original Beethoven was played by 12 dogs, all owned and trained by Eleanor Keaton, wife of silent film star Buster Keaton.