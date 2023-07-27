Beyonce’s Mother Files for Divorce From Actor Richard Lawson After 8 Years of Marriage: Report

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, is ending her second marriage, according to TMZ.
She filed papers to divorce actor Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, as per reports. In the documents, she reportedly cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and listed Tuesday as the date of separation.
Lawson is best known for his role in the 1982 film Poltergeist and was also featured in the 1983 NBC miniseries V.
During her first marriage to Mathew Knowles, Tina famously gave birth to Beyonce and Solange. She did not have any children with Lawson, who she wed in 2015.
In court documents, Knowles is requesting that the court terminate possible spousal support to either party in the ill-fated marriage, reports say.
She also wants to change her name back to Celestine Knowles after changing it to Celestine Lawson following her marriage to the actor.
The Messenger reached out to reps for Knowles and Lawson who did not immediately respond for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment
- ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Wilson Cruz Is ‘Truly Disgusted’ by Politicians Using LGBTQ+ Kids as ‘Political Tools’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came OutEntertainment