Beyonce’s Mother Files for Divorce From Actor Richard Lawson After 8 Years of Marriage: Report

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, is ending her second marriage, according to TMZ.

She filed papers to divorce actor Richard Lawson after eight years of marriage, as per reports. In the documents, she reportedly cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and listed Tuesday as the date of separation.

Lawson is best known for his role in the 1982 film Poltergeist and was also featured in the 1983 NBC miniseries V.

During her first marriage to Mathew Knowles, Tina famously gave birth to Beyonce and Solange. She did not have any children with Lawson, who she wed in 2015.

In court documents, Knowles is requesting that the court terminate possible spousal support to either party in the ill-fated marriage, reports say.

She also wants to change her name back to Celestine Knowles after changing it to Celestine Lawson following her marriage to the actor.

The Messenger reached out to reps for Knowles and Lawson who did not immediately respond for comment.