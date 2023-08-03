Beyoncé’s Mom Squashes Internet Chatter About Lizzo Omission

After fan-shot video recently captured Beyoncé changing the lyrics to her hit “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” while onstage, some observers speculated that Queen Bey purposely left out Lizzo’s name due to accusations of harassment and assault in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers. However, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, put the kibosh on that talk with a comment on Instagram on Wednesday.
Responding to the Jasmine Brand’s post, headlined “Beyonce Leaves Out Lizzo’s Name From ‘Break My Soul’ Remix During Renaissance Tour Following Sexual Harassment Accusations,” Tina Knowles clapped back, “She also didn't say her own sister’s name. Y’all should really stop.”
At the Aug. 1 Gillette Stadium show, Beyoncé seemingly changed the lyrics in response to chatter on social media about her tour fashion and its similarity to Erykah Badu’s.
She sang "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" in place of the original lyrical callouts to “Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl"
- Beyoncé Teases New Project to ‘Celebrate Hair’ in Honor of Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From Lyrics
- Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Is Having the ‘Time of Her Life’ During Renaissance World Tour (Exclusive)
- Lizzo Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Incredible Performance of ‘Proud Mary’
- Did Beyoncé Address Erykah Badu’s Outfit Comments or Lizzo Lawsuit Onstage?
It’s not the first time Bey has altered the lyrics to the song. During her Hamburg date earlier in the summer, she skipped over Lizzo and Badu's names.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment