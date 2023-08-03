Beyoncé’s Mom Squashes Internet Chatter About Lizzo Omission - The Messenger
Beyoncé’s Mom Squashes Internet Chatter About Lizzo Omission

Tina Knowles clapped back, 'She also didn't say her own sister’s name. Y’all should really stop'

Craig Rosen
Beyoncé and mother Tina Knowles.Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After fan-shot video recently captured Beyoncé changing the lyrics to her hit “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” while onstage, some observers speculated that Queen Bey purposely left out Lizzo’s name due to accusations of harassment and assault in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers. However, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, put the kibosh on that talk with a comment on Instagram on Wednesday.

Responding to the Jasmine Brand’s post, headlined “Beyonce Leaves Out Lizzo’s Name From ‘Break My Soul’ Remix During Renaissance Tour Following Sexual Harassment Accusations,” Tina Knowles clapped back, “She also didn't say her own sister’s name. Y’all should really stop.”

At the Aug. 1 Gillette Stadium show, Beyoncé seemingly changed the lyrics in response to chatter on social media about her tour fashion and its similarity to Erykah Badu’s.

She sang "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" in place of the original lyrical callouts to “Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl"

It’s not the first time Bey has altered the lyrics to the song. During her Hamburg date earlier in the summer, she skipped over Lizzo and Badu's names.

