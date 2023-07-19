Beyoncé to Release $160 French Perfume as Her ‘Renaissance’ Continues - The Messenger
Beyoncé to Release $160 French Perfume as Her ‘Renaissance’ Continues

The fragrance featuring scents like golden honey, rose absolute and Namibian myrrh will start shipping in November

Charmaine Patterson
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé's renaissance continues as she announces her forthcoming perfume line.

The multi-hyphenate shared the news via her website, where she included details about the scent. The top notes will feature clementine and golden honey while the heart will include rose absolute and jasmine sambac. The notes for the base, Namibian myrrh and golden amber, round out the fragrance.

Created in France, the packaging is "encased in art" and will be priced at $160. It will begin shipping in November and a special gift will be included with the purchase while supplies last.

For now, Beyoncé is "having the time of her life" on her international Renaissance Tour, her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, exclusively told The Messenger.

At Saturday's HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles, Knowles-Lawson said Beyoncé is enjoying being back on stage for her tour, which made its first U.S. stop July 12 in Philadelphia.

"First of all, I'm so happy because she's happy up there," Knowles-Lawson shared. "She is having the time of her life."

"I think she missed it," the superstar's mom explained. "I don't think she knew how much she missed it. I mean, it's just been a really great experience."

