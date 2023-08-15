Beyoncé is making her love for Lizzo clear. During the third and final stop in Atlanta for her Renaissance World Tour on Monday night, Beyoncé not only added back in the Lizzo name-drop in her "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)", but also gave her a special shoutout.

"I love you Lizzo!" she yelled at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as seen in a video shared by a fan page on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Beyoncé's declaration comes weeks after she changed the lyrics to the remix while performing, and did not mention Lizzo as she had in the past when naming influential women like Nina Simone and Betty Davis.

Some observers speculated that Queen Bey purposely left out Lizzo’s name due to accusations of harassment and assault in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers.

Beyoncé's mom quickly put the rumors to rest when responding to theJasmineBRAND's Instagram post, headlined “Beyonce Leaves Out Lizzo’s Name From ‘Break My Soul’ Remix During Renaissance Tour Following Sexual Harassment Accusations.”

Tina Knowles clapped back, "She also didn't say her own sister’s name. Y’all should really stop." (Indeed, it was not the first time Bey altered the lyrics to the song. During her Hamburg date earlier in the summer, she skipped over several names, including Lizzo and Erykah Badu.)

In a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on July 18, Lizzo is accused of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more by her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

She was hit with new allegations earlier this month. Ron Zambrano, whose employment law firm represents the plaintiffs, told The Messenger, "We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint. Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same."

Lizzo previously released a statement on her Instagram page and denied the allegations.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed," she wrote, in part. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She added, "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

She went on to address the lawsuit's allegations that one dancer was fired because of her weight gain.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Concluded Lizzo: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."