Beyoncé Teases New Project to ‘Celebrate Hair’ in Honor of Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson

Beyoncé is returning to her roots.

The Renaissance singer teased an upcoming project inspired by the healing nature of haircare and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson's legacy on Tuesday. She shared a photo of herself looking into a mirror while curling her hair.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?" Beyoncé wrote on her website. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon."

In a throwback photo that was also included, a young Beyoncé — who looks identical to her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — sits in a salon chair while getting her hair done.

"I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating," she added.

Beyoncé previously wished Tina a happy Mother's Day on Sunday, sharing a video of the matriarch dancing at a recent stop on her Renaissance World Tour.

"Happy Muva's Day. I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me," she wrote in the caption.

