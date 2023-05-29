Beyoncé Swoons Over Blue Ivy After Her Renaissance Tour Performance
'I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,' Beyoncé said of her daughter
Beyoncé is one proud mama.
The 32-time Grammy winner's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage during the Paris stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour on Friday.
The "Cuff It" singer shared moments from Blue Ivy's big moment on Instagram Monday, showing the preteen breaking out in choreography with Beyoncé's dancers as the artist performed "My Power."
"My beautiful first born," Beyoncé wrote alongside a photo and videos.
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’
- Beyoncé Performed ‘Renaissance’ in Full — and Other Highlights From Her Tour Kickoff
- Beyoncé Confirms Renaissance Tour Is Being Recorded in Newly Shared Credits
- Beyoncé Teases New Project to ‘Celebrate Hair’ in Honor of Mom Tina Knowles-Lawson
- Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner in Her First Concert Since Singer’s Death
The mother of three added, "I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."
Along with Blue Ivy, Beyoncé shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z.
The singer's mother, Tina Lawson, proudly celebrated Blue Ivy on Instagram as well.
"Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!" Lawson captioned video of her granddaughter's performance on Instagram.
Also during her Paris show, Beyoncé sent love to late iconic singer Tina Turner, who died "after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," a spokesperson previously confirmed to The Messenger. She was 83.
"I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner," she said at the sold-out show. "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner."
Beyoncé continued, "I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner so I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love."
The venue erupted in applause as the Grammy winner shared one last message before her next song.
"I feel so blessed," Beyoncé said. "I was alive to witness her brilliance, and I also feel very blessed to be here and to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty."
