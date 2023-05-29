The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Beyoncé Swoons Over Blue Ivy After Her Renaissance Tour Performance

    'I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama,' Beyoncé said of her daughter

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Beyoncé is one proud mama.

    The 32-time Grammy winner's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage during the Paris stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour on Friday.

    The "Cuff It" singer shared moments from Blue Ivy's big moment on Instagram Monday, showing the preteen breaking out in choreography with Beyoncé's dancers as the artist performed "My Power."

    "My beautiful first born," Beyoncé wrote alongside a photo and videos.

    The mother of three added, "I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

    Along with Blue Ivy, Beyoncé shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z.

    The singer's mother, Tina Lawson, proudly celebrated Blue Ivy on Instagram as well.

    "Smooth with it Blue Ivy Performing at Paris Concert!!!" Lawson captioned video of her granddaughter's performance on Instagram.

    Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Tina Lawson
    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

    Also during her Paris show, Beyoncé sent love to late iconic singer Tina Turner, who died "after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," a spokesperson previously confirmed to The Messenger. She was 83. 

    "I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner," she said at the sold-out show. "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner."

    Beyoncé continued, "I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner so I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love."

    The venue erupted in applause as the Grammy winner shared one last message before her next song.

    "I feel so blessed," Beyoncé said. "I was alive to witness her brilliance, and I also feel very blessed to be here and to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty."

