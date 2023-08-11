Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Showgoers Outspending Taylor Swift Eras Attendees, New Study Shows

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s ongoing mega-tours are proving to be money-makers for both the pop stars and the cities they visit. The Renaissance Tour and the Eras Tour are driving up both hotel demand and pricing. Beyoncé’s tour was even linked to an increase in Sweden’s inflation rate, adding an estimated 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points. Meanwhile, a Canadian politician filed an official grievance with Parliament, practically begging Swift to bring her economic magic to the country — which she will in 2024.

Today, data company QuestionPro is sharing findings from the Renaissance Tour suggesting the Beyhive is outspending the Swifties. So far, for Beyoncé’s U.S. and Toronto shows, Renaissance attendees are spending $1,800 on average, $300 more than Eras attendees, racking up bills on tickets, concert outfits, merch, hotel and travel. According to the data, 80 percent of Renaissance concertgoers said the money was worth it, 9 percent higher than Eras concertgoers.

It turns out, the Beyhive set aside big money for the experience, with 70 percent saying they didn't go over budget. For many fans, a good chunk of that budget went toward fun clothing for the event. The average price for attendees' outfits was $400, with some spending up to $10,000.

While many Swifties complained about being forced into the resale ring after not scoring Eras tickets due to scalper-bots and scammers buying seats in bulk, 38 percent of respondents bought their Renaissance tickets in the pre-sale, and 46 percent purchased their tickets in the first public sale. Some got their tickets in the second sale or as a gift, and only 5 percent bought their tickets on the resale market. Beyoncé fans spent hundreds and even thousands on tickets. One respondent reported spending $25,000 on tickets, with others paying $15,000 and $10,000.

The data, sourced from interviews with more than 800 Renaissance showgoers, also broke down other trends among the attendees, such as that 46 percent attended with friends and 47 percent with romantic partners.

With merch sales and sold-out stadiums, Swift's ongoing Eras Tour is predicted to make the artist a billionaire. Meanwhile, earnings from Beyoncé's Renaissance tour could surpass $2 billion, according to Forbes' projections.