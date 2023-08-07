Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert Delay
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Maryland was delayed for two hours due to severe weather
The Metro train in the Washington, D.C., area ran for an additional hour after Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop was delayed due to severe weather — and the tour footed the bill to the tune of $100,000.
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority informed locals of the change in a statement shared on its website, giving a nod to some of Beyoncé's biggest hits.
"Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced," read the statement. "The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro."
"The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses," said the transportation service.
The final Silver Line train for the evening was originally scheduled to leave at 11:34 p.m.; however, the departure time was pushed back to 1:04 a.m. instead, "allowing concertgoers enough time to walk from the stadium to the station even with a slight weather delay."
Due to lightning in the area ahead of the anticipated show, FedEx Field was under a shelter-in-place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots were asked to return to their cars, and all fans inside of the stadium were asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.
FedEx Field asked for attendees' patience, but given how coveted, pricey and rare tickets to the widely celebrated and well-received global tour have been, the BeyHive in Maryland frantically asked questions on Twitter, hoping to hear better news that the shelter-in-place order would be lifted versus an outright cancellation or postponement of the show.
