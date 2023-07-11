Beyoncé Reacts to Superfan Who’s Seen Her 66 Times - The Messenger
Beyoncé Reacts to Superfan Who’s Seen Her 66 Times

The fan named 'Sue' claims to have seen six Renaissance dates and 60 other shows by Queen Bey.

Craig Rosen
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Rogers Centre on July 08, 2023 in Toronto, OntarioKevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé has reacted to the claim that a superfan has seen her 66 times in concert, including six shows on the star’s current Renaissance Tour.

“Sixty-six shows! Oh my God,” Beyoncé says, as she pushes her hair back on stage in a clip posted on Twitter Monday by the fan account @beyoncegarden.

In another clip posted by the same account, a woman wearing a neon green bucket hat who identifies herself as “Sue,” says, “I’m so glad to be back. This is my sixth Renaissance World Tour [date] and it’s my 66th concert today, so I’m very excited. From Europe to Canada to the U.S., I’ll keep going to the very last show. I’m so excited.”

It's unclear which date the clips were shot at. Beyoncé was at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday and Sunday nights to kick off the tour's North American leg. Queen Bey moves to the U.S. on Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Renaissance tour has already raked in a startling $154 million overseas but canceled some U.S. tour dates due to “production logistics.”

