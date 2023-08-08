‘The Rain Just Connected Us All’: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Fans on the Communal Magic of ‘Rain Shows’ (Exclusive)

After a long week of work, Raven Baxter was ready to let loose at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour this past weekend. The 30-year-old molecular biologist and science educator is also a huge fan. But on Sunday night, lightning struck and her long-awaited BeyDay was at a standstill. She and tens of thousands of people stood in the rain at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, sheltering in place and awaiting their queen.

Two hours later, at 10:05 pm, Beyoncé emerged in the downpour. "There was so much energy in the audience that nobody really cared that it was raining," Baxter told The Messenger. "We just wanted to see Beyoncé."

For as long as there has been rain, and as long as there have been shows, there have been "rain shows." (See: Woodstock 1969. Iconically rainy.) But in the digital age, when intimacy and a sense of community can be hard to come by, they've become something of a phenomenon. At a massive pop show, rain is the great equalizer: 60,000 people are all experiencing the same feeling. And not only that, 60,000 people are experiencing the same feeling as Beyoncé. Even the most unrelatable, untouchable icons aren't immune to the weather.

"If anything, it enhanced her energy," Baxter reflected. "It was recharging, magical, and inspiring." Watching Beyoncé and her team persevere through the inclement weather reminded Baxter of her resilience, that she can overcome whatever obstacles come her way. "To witness such a grand production come together was incredible," she continued. "It inspired me to push through any challenges as a professional. I woke up the next day ready to take on the world." Baxter arrived at the concert "dressed to impress" and left soaking wet with all of her makeup washed away. "Nothing else mattered," she said.

Taylor Swift is known to thrive in the rain. She declared a recent tour stop in Foxborough, Massachusetts, "the rainiest rain show that ever rain-showed," dancing, singing and splashing along with her fans, completely drenched. Addison Cart, a 14-year-old Swiftie, joined hundreds of fans watching from outside the stadium that night. "The rain made it tons more fun to be outside. People were laying down in puddles and splashing each other," she said. "Taylor has a lot of lyrics about the rain, so it was crazy to be singing with her in the rain. You can tell she's excited about it. She loves the rain shows."

Cart had never felt more connected to a group of strangers.

"We were all in the pouring rain together," she continued. "Taylor was in the rain, the people in the stadium were in the rain, all of us outside the stadium were in the rain. The rain just connected us all."