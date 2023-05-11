Beyoncé Performed ‘Renaissance’ in Full — and Other Highlights From Her Tour Kickoff

After seven long years since her last solo tour, Beyoncé shook up the BeyHive on Wednesday at the opening date of the Renaissance World Tour.

The show — celebrating last year's Grammy-winning, chart-topping LP — took place in Stockholm, Sweden, at the sold-out Friends Arena, which seats 65,000. Fans who couldn't physically be there watched via livestreams across Instagram and TikTok, some boasting more than 20,000 viewers at any given moment.

Beyoncé is notoriously tight-lipped these days, so fans had no clue what to expect. Finally, we have answers. Here's a summary of what went down.

There were no openers for the show.

No opening acts were billed ahead of the event, so it wasn't quite clear how the show would begin. Fans walked into the stadium to see a TV-style bar pattern featuring the colors of the Pride progress flag lit up on a disco ball and a massive screen across the stage.

It was a shock to many when Beyoncé herself strutted onstage and opened the show with "Dangerously in Love," the title track from her debut album, which turns 20 next month. She followed it up with "Flaws & All", "1+1" and "I Care," alongside covers of Etta James' "I'd Rather Go Blind" and Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down." Diehard fans were confused to see Queen Bey open the show with ballads — until they realized that she was effectively her own opening act.

Beyoncé in Stockholm in Wednesday. Wardrobe: Courreges Paris Photographer: Mason Poole

The set included every single song from Renaissance.

She exited the stage, and soon, the show kicked into high gear. The introduction of Renaissance opener "I'm That Girl" began ringing through the stadium, and the crowd lost their minds.

Beyoncé crafted Renaissance to be played straight through, and she stayed true to her intentions with a set list that included every single song from the album. And it followed the track order, with interruptions from a handful of her biggest hits.

The set list included:

"Dangerously in Love"

"Flaws & All"

"1+1" / "I'd Rather Go Blind" / "I'm Goin' Down"

"I Care"

"I’m That Girl"

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar" / "Sweet Dreams"

"Lift Off"

"Cuff It"

"Energy"

"Break My Soul"

"Formation"

"Diva"

"Run the World (Girls)"

"My Power"

"Black Parade"

"Savage (Remix)"

"Partition"

"Church Girl"

"Get Me Bodied"

"Before I Let Go"

"Rather Die Young"

"Love on Top" / "I Want You Back"

"Crazy in Love"

"Green Light"

"Plastic Off the Sofa"

"Virgo’s Groove"

"Naughty Girl" / "Say My Name" / "Rocket"

"Move"

"Heated"

"Thique"

"All Up in Your Mind"

"Drunk in Love"

"America Has a Problem"

"Pure/Honey"

"Summer Renaissance"

The full show consisted of 37 songs spanning three hours.

She brought her fashion A-game.

According to Essence, Beyoncé reunited with stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini (they previously worked together on 2016's "Formation" video) for the show's campy yet elegant looks, including a custom bee-themed Mugler bodysuit and antenna headpiece designed by Casey Cadwallader, and a pearl-drenched Balmain showstopper for "Alien Superstar." Beyoncé also wore custom Loewe, Coperni, David Koma and Alexander McQueen pieces.

The dazzling staging featured robot arms, and an appearance from France's Les Twins.

During "Cozy," robot arms flailed around the star, framing her with rectangular borders. At one point, the robots changed the color of her dress. The show also saw the return of the Les Twins, French dancer-choreographers who first began performing with her in 2011. They were spotted onstage during "America Has a Problem" with Beyoncé between them as the Queen Bee. And during "Drunk in Love", Bey spun around seated atop a disco-ball throne.

Black, queer culture was honored onstage.

When Renaissance first debuted, Beyoncé revealed it was largely an ode to her Uncle Jonny, who died of an AIDS-related illness in the early 2000s. The album is also a dedication to Black, queer culture, music, dance and voices — and those elements made their way into the live show.

Kevin Jz Prodigy, who is featured on the track "Pure/Honey," emceed the entire show, the choreo was chock full of dips and vogueing, even from Beyoncé herself. We also saw a full-blown ball on stage with appearances from some of the ballroom scene's legends like Honey Balenciaga.

The venue's restrooms were designated as gender-neutral and the merch included a Renaissance lookbook, as well as a clacking hand fan with Beyoncé's image across it.

She had a stern message for fans who have demanded the album's accompanying visuals.

Though she began teasing Renaissance's visuals in July of 2022 when the album first dropped, Beyoncé has yet to share them with the world and fans are getting impatient, to say the least.

Beyoncé called out those fans in the introduction to "Formation" with a message that flashed onscreen: "You've asked for the visuals, you called for the queen. But a queen moves at her own pace bitch. She decides when she wants to give you a f***ing taste. Get your fork and your spoon.”

And give us a taste, she did, with a few shots from the visual album popping up between clips from previous music videos. Eagle-eye fans spotted some of the looks from a teaser she released last summer.