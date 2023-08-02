Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Dancer O’Shae Sibley Who Was Fatally Attacked While Dancing to Her Music

Beyoncé is honoring O’Shae Sibley, a professional dancer who was stabbed to death last weekend while dancing to her music. His death is being investigated by the New York Police Department as a possible hate crime.
“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” Beyoncé wrote on her official website.
The 28-year-old Sibley was killed Saturday night at a Brooklyn gas station while hanging out with friends. Otis Pena, a friend of Sibley’s, broadcast the night out in a Facebook live post.
In the footage, Sibley is seen dancing to a Beyoncé song as several men approached him and his friends and began yelling gay slurs at them. The incident got violent, and Sibley was stabbed multiple times.
- ‘Your Memory Will Live On’: Friends Remember Dancer O’Shae Sibley After He Was Fatally Stabbed in NYC
- Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police
- NYC Mayor Adams Calls Fatal Stabbing of Gay Dancer a ‘Hate Crime’
- O’Shea Sibley Stabbing Suspect Turns Self into Police
He was taken to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, but it was too late. Sibley was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.
"The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident," a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told People. No arrests have been made related to the incident.
Sibley’s death was also mourned by the Ailey Extension where he was a student and by New York Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night,” the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation's Ailey Extension, said on Monday in a Facebook post. “O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates."
Hoylman-Sigal, who is openly gay, posted on X Monday, “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O'Shae Sibley's death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes' best efforts, gay joy is not crime.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment