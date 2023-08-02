Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Dancer O’Shae Sibley Who Was Fatally Attacked While Dancing to Her Music

Beyoncé is honoring O’Shae Sibley, a professional dancer who was stabbed to death last weekend while dancing to her music. His death is being investigated by the New York Police Department as a possible hate crime.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” Beyoncé wrote on her official website.

The 28-year-old Sibley was killed Saturday night at a Brooklyn gas station while hanging out with friends. Otis Pena, a friend of Sibley’s, broadcast the night out in a Facebook live post.

In the footage, Sibley is seen dancing to a Beyoncé song as several men approached him and his friends and began yelling gay slurs at them. The incident got violent, and Sibley was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, but it was too late. Sibley was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

"The incident is being investigated as a possible biased incident," a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told People. No arrests have been made related to the incident.

Sibley’s death was also mourned by the Ailey Extension where he was a student and by New York Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

“The Ailey organization mourns the tragic death of O’Shae Sibley, following an attack outside of a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday night,” the Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation's Ailey Extension, said on Monday in a Facebook post. “O’Shae was a cherished and devoted Ailey Extension student. He had incredible energy in the studio and was loved by instructors and fellow classmates."

Hoylman-Sigal, who is openly gay, posted on X Monday, “Heartbroken and enraged to learn about O'Shae Sibley's death this weekend in New York. Despite homophobes' best efforts, gay joy is not crime.”