Beyoncé Made Plastic Emmys for the Crew of 'Homecoming' After It Was Totally Snubbed in 2019
Entertainment.
Beyoncé Made Plastic Emmys for the Crew of ‘Homecoming’ After It Was Totally Snubbed in 2019

'She is kind and protective and she's a girls girl, Hannah Beachler — the production designer for Beyoncé's 2019 documentary, 'Homecoming' — wrote of the singer

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé knows a little something about how to make her team feel special.

On Tuesday, Hannah Beachler — the production designer for Beyoncé's 2019 documentary, Homecoming — revealed that the "Halo" singer stayed up to make homemade Emmy Awards that were accompanied with individual notes for her team after the film didn't receive an award out of its six nominations at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Responding to a video of Gayle King and Oprah praising the singer for her performance during her Renaissance World Tour, Beachler described the artist as "kind and protective."

"Working with Beyoncé over the years, I have said this each and every time. It's not just on stage," Bleacher wrote in response to the video posted on a Beyoncé fan Twitter account. "She is tentacles of light... and those tentacles wrap you in power, love and confidence. She is kind and protective and she's a girls girl. This is her presence daily."

"She is a true Mama to her babies too," Beachler continued. "And she works, not to perfection but until it's right. She is in love with her husband and he's (a comedian and kind) in love with her. But be clear don't cross her."

She concluded: "One last little story. When I started on Black Is King and went to the L.A. offices. There was a bunch of little plastic Emmy Awards with handwritten names on them. They told me because they didn't win for Homecoming, B stayed up after and made everyone their own special one with a note."

Beyoncé in &quot;Homecoming.&quot;
Beyoncé in "Homecoming."Parkwood Entertainment via Netflix

Homecoming, a Netflix concert film that follows the singer during her performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was released on April 17, 2019.

The film was nominated for six Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special; Outstanding Music Direction; Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Homecoming did, however, win a BET Award for Best Movie as well as a Grammy for Best Music Film.

