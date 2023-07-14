Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Make Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Public Library - The Messenger
Entertainment
Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Make Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Public Library

'The Book of Hov' exhibit officially opens Friday

Elizabeth Rosner
Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy surprised fans Thursday night by making an appearance at the Brooklyn Public Library at a party for an exhibition honoring the rapper/entrepreneur.

“The Book of Hov” officially opens Friday. It’s a tribute exhibition in honor of Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s rise from the Marcy Projects in Brooklyn to becoming a global superstar.

The multimedia exhibit not only looks at his success as a hip-hop star, but also his role as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. According to the exhibit’s website, it features “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life.”

The exhibition is executive produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded and owned by Jay-Z. The library was closed all day on Thursday due to the private party.

One fan posting video of the event on Twitter wrote, “BEYONCÉ & BLUE IVY THE QUEENS YOU ARE.”

Another posted video of Jay-Z and Blue Ivy arriving at the event and well as footage of the video cube located in front of the library.

