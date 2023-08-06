Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From Lyrics

Days after Beyoncé seemingly omitted Lizzo's name from her performance of 'Break My Soul' on Aug. 1, the Grammy Award winner name-dropped the singer's name during her show in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

During the performance, Beyoncé named a list of female trailblazers — including Lizzo, who is currently at the center of a lawsuit filed by three former dancers accusing the singer of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more.

However, days before, Beyoncé seemingly changed the lyrics due to the accusations.

Based on a fan-captured video, Beyoncé changed the lyrics to her hit 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' while onstage at Gillette Stadium on August 1.

Instead of singing "Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl" she repeated "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" during that portion.

On Wednesday, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, put the kibosh on that talk with a comment on Instagram.

Responding to a post by The Jasmine Brand, headlined "Beyonce Leaves Out Lizzo's Name From 'Break My Soul' Remix During Renaissance Tour Following Sexual Harassment Accusations," Tina clapped back, "She also didn't say her own sister's name. Y'all should really stop."