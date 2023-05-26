The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner in Her First Concert Since Singer’s Death

    'If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner,' the 'Crazy in Love' singer shared during her concert in Paris

    Mike Vulpo
    ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

    Beyoncé continues to pay tribute to Tina Turner days after her death.

    While performing in Paris Friday night, the "Single Ladies" singer celebrated the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at her sold-out show.

    "I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner," she said. "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner."

    Beyoncé continued, "I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner so I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love."

    The venue erupted in applause as the Grammy winner shared one last message before her next song. "I feel so blessed," Beyoncé said. "I was alive to witness her brilliance, and I also feel very blessed to be here and to perform once again in Paris after so many years. Thank you for your loyalty."

    On Wednesday, news broke that Turner died at age 83 at her home in Switzerland after a long illness, a spokesperson confirmed to The Messenger.

    Music's biggest stars quickly began paying tribute to the 12-time Grammy recipient on social media by sharing fond memories of Turner.

    For Beyoncé, she shared a photo on her website of her 2008 Grammys performance with Turner alongside a personal note. 

    "My beloved queen," she began. "I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion."

    Beyoncé continued, "We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

