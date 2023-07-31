Just ahead of her 'Renaissance World Tour' stop in Detroit last week, Beyoncé's charity organization BeyGOOD Foundation awarded $100,000 in scholarship funding to the Detroit School for Digital Technology.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 10 students received the scholarship as a part of Beyoncé's Renaissance Scholars program. The BeyGOOD Foundation shared the news on Instagram with a celebratory video.

"We were delighted to spend the morning with the Detroit School for Digital Technology, and announce that @dsdttech will receive $100K in Renaissance scholarship funds to support students with financial needs," the foundation wrote. "May the GOOD continue."

Those who attended the scholarship event were also given free tickets to Wednesday's Renaissance World Tour show at Ford Field.

Earlier this year, the "Cuff It" singer announced her foundation planned to donate $1 million in scholarships to colleges across the U.S. along her tour route.

Following the tour, the BeyGOOD Foundation will also "celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide" with another $1 million through the Black Parade Route program. One hundred entrepreneurs in cities along the tour’s route will be selected to attend Black Parade Route Luncheons for the chance to win small business grants.

"The goal is to celebrate small business owners with relief grant opportunities and valued business support services offered by global partners to aid in business sustainability," the BeyGOOD website reads.