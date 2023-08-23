Beyoncé Gets an Extra Hour on Curfew for Bay Area Show

Beyoncé fans won’t have to worry about the plug being pulled early on her Bay Area stop on the Renaissance World Tour later this month.
The usual weeknight curfew at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. is 10 p.m. But when Queen Bey plays the venue on Aug. 30, she will be allowed to play 60 minutes past that time at the San Francisco 49ers home stadium.
Beyoncé’s weeknight show will be allowed to go into overtime courtesy of a 2021 ruling by the Santa Clara City Council, which decided to allow up to five non-NFL events at the stadium to run up to 11 p.m. on weeknights. The 11 p.m. curfew is usually only permitted on Friday and Saturday nights.
A spokesman for the 49ers confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that Beyoncé's one-night engagement at the stadium has received the greenlight to run up to 11 p.m.
The “Break My Soul” singer will likely need the extra time, since the tour has her playing her 2022 Grammy-winning album Renaissance in its entirety along with songs from her other albums, some covers and a track from her Destiny Child’s days, for a total of 34 songs and a nearly two-and-half-hour set.
According to the Chronicle, Beyonce previously broke curfew at the same venue two times – in 2016 on her Formation World Tour and in 2018, when she co-headlined the On the Run II Tour with her husband, Jay-Z.
