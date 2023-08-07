Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’

Toward the middle of her two-and-a-half-hour Renaissance Tour set, Beyoncé gives the audience a challenge. After she sings the line "Look around/ Everybody on mute" from her song "Energy," the crowd goes silent. As the tour has gone on, the Beyhive has been competing to see how long audiences in their cities can stay quiet. And last night, the pop star declared the crowd at Washington, D.C.'s FedEx Field the winners.

On Beyonce.com, the words "WASHINGTON D.C. ERRYBODY ON MUTE WAR WINNER" are sandwiched between glossy action shots from the show. According to The Messenger's official count, the quiet lasted just over five seconds, while other videos show the silent period clocking in just under the five-second mark.

DC WON. WE WERE ON MF MUTE!!!!! PERIOD BEYONCÉ #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/XOu0Aaq8pM — “MOVE LIKE THE BADDEST” August 17th ‼️ (@thenorrisjay) August 6, 2023

Beyoncé get another successful ‘EVERYBODY ON MUTE’ pic.twitter.com/6fuKoVHyyK — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) July 30, 2023

Last week, Beyoncé explicitly nodded to the challenge in an Instagram post on her management-company page. Text spells out the lyrics "Look around everybody on mute" over flashing images of her backup dancers and people on her tour with their fingers held up to their lips.

The #BeyonceEnergyChallenge has been circulating on social media since the tour's European leg, but has picked up steam as she's made her way to the U.S., with some fans even criticizing the louder crowds and praising those who comply with the request for the silence.

Chatter about the challenge began in May with the start of the tour. It seems some fans sensed Beyoncé's unspoken request for quiet, while others were slower to catch on. Someone posted in the Beyoncé Reddit page, "It still bothers me that Beyhive still haven’t caught on what Beyoncé’s trying to do during Energy: 'Look around everyone on mute'. She wants y’all to stay QUIET." The post goes on, "I’ve seen so many clips of that part and none were successful. Can we all spread the word on this 'challenge' so it can actually work..at least once."

In June, another fan posted, "Can we collectively just STFU when she says 'everybody on mute' during Energy? I get you’re excited (we all are obviously) but I feel like Bey wants it to be a moment." Others commented, "It’s actually been getting pretty quiet as of recent shows. It might catch on even more" and "Yeah, the recent shows are getting better and better at it. Poland today was pretty good."

Taylor Swift is issuing a similar challenge during her ongoing Eras Tour. When Swift finishes "Champagne Problems" from Evermore, crowds compete for which city can give the longest ovation. Apparently, the audience at her third show in Los Angeles cheered for a whopping two minutes and 58 seconds.

Beyoncé performed for tens of thousands of fans in the rain yesterday at FedEx Field. There was a delayed start after concert organizers instructed fans to shelter in place, due to lightning. Beyoncé's tour paid $100,000 for the Metro train to run two hours later so fans could get home safely.