Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Why Is Everyone Going Completely Silent at Beyoncé’s Concerts? Explaining ‘Errybody on Mute’

Audiences have been competing to see which one can stay the quietest after a lyric prompt in her song 'Energy.' Last night, the star declared a D.C. crowd the winner so far

Published |Updated
Julia Gray
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
What’s behind the “errybody on mute” challenge?Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Toward the middle of her two-and-a-half-hour Renaissance Tour set, Beyoncé gives the audience a challenge. After she sings the line "Look around/ Everybody on mute" from her song "Energy," the crowd goes silent. As the tour has gone on, the Beyhive has been competing to see how long audiences in their cities can stay quiet. And last night, the pop star declared the crowd at Washington, D.C.'s FedEx Field the winners.

On Beyonce.com, the words "WASHINGTON D.C. ERRYBODY ON MUTE WAR WINNER" are sandwiched between glossy action shots from the show. According to The Messenger's official count, the quiet lasted just over five seconds, while other videos show the silent period clocking in just under the five-second mark.

Read More

Last week, Beyoncé explicitly nodded to the challenge in an Instagram post on her management-company page. Text spells out the lyrics "Look around everybody on mute" over flashing images of her backup dancers and people on her tour with their fingers held up to their lips.

The #BeyonceEnergyChallenge has been circulating on social media since the tour's European leg, but has picked up steam as she's made her way to the U.S., with some fans even criticizing the louder crowds and praising those who comply with the request for the silence.

Chatter about the challenge began in May with the start of the tour. It seems some fans sensed Beyoncé's unspoken request for quiet, while others were slower to catch on. Someone posted in the Beyoncé Reddit page, "It still bothers me that Beyhive still haven’t caught on what Beyoncé’s trying to do during Energy: 'Look around everyone on mute'. She wants y’all to stay QUIET." The post goes on, "I’ve seen so many clips of that part and none were successful. Can we all spread the word on this 'challenge' so it can actually work..at least once."

In June, another fan posted, "Can we collectively just STFU when she says 'everybody on mute' during Energy? I get you’re excited (we all are obviously) but I feel like Bey wants it to be a moment." Others commented, "It’s actually been getting pretty quiet as of recent shows. It might catch on even more" and "Yeah, the recent shows are getting better and better at it. Poland today was pretty good."

Taylor Swift is issuing a similar challenge during her ongoing Eras Tour. When Swift finishes "Champagne Problems" from Evermore, crowds compete for which city can give the longest ovation. Apparently, the audience at her third show in Los Angeles cheered for a whopping two minutes and 58 seconds.

Beyoncé performed for tens of thousands of fans in the rain yesterday at FedEx Field. There was a delayed start after concert organizers instructed fans to shelter in place, due to lightning. Beyoncé's tour paid $100,000 for the Metro train to run two hours later so fans could get home safely.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.