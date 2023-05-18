Beyoncé Confirms Renaissance Tour Is Being Recorded in Newly Shared Credits
The star included a section on "tour documentation" in the list, published on her website.
Beyoncé is currently criss-crossing Europe on her Renaissance Tour, and she's making sure that fans know she has a strong team behind her. Yesterday on her website, the artist shared the full list of credits for everyone who worked on the tour, which supports her Grammy-winning seventh studio LP.
Beyoncé's own roles include director and executive producer, as well as creative direction. Her mother, Tina Knowles, is credited with costume designing, while fan-favorite bodyguard Julius Deboer is in charge of security. Rising producer Amorphous had a hand in the musical arrangements alongside Khirye Tyler and Dammo Farmer. Beyoncé also credits Fatima Robinson and Chris Grant for leading the choreography and staging department, and we now know that Stufish Entertainment Architects and ES Devlin Studio are responsible for the tour's dazzling stage design that includes flailing robot arms and a massive disco horse bursting out of the stage screen.
She goes on to name her catering and nursing staff before crediting the team responsible for "tour documentation," which includes three videographers, three photographers, a media manager and even post-production. This seem to confirm that the Renaissance Tour is in fact being recorded.
It's unclear what will become of the footage, but Beyoncé signed a $60 million deal with Netflix in 2019, securing a three-project deal with the streaming platform. The first of these projects, arriving the same year, was Homecoming.
The Renaissance Tour continues in Europe through late June, before hitting North America starting in July.
