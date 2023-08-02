Did Beyoncé Address Erykah Badu’s Outfit Comments or Lizzo Lawsuit Onstage? - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Did Beyoncé Address Erykah Badu’s Outfit Comments or Lizzo Lawsuit Onstage?

Based on a fan-captured video from her tour stop at Gillette Stadium, the entertainer tweaked the lyrics to 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)'

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Erykah Badu and BeyoncéOmar Vega/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé may have addressed the recent online chatter about the similarities between her tour looks and those of Erykah Badu.

Earlier in the week, Badu posted a photo of Beyoncé on her social media account before sharing a photo of herself in a similar hat, writing, "My favorite chrome mirror hat." She added at the bottom of the post, "I guess I'm everybody stylist."

Badu also left a comment on Beyoncé's Instagram post of her new tour looks, simply noting, "I'm flattered."

Based on a fan-captured video, Beyoncé changed the lyrics to her hit 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' while onstage at  Gillette Stadium on August 1.

Read More

Instead of singing "Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl" she repeated "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" during that portion.

(Some other fans called out that Lizzo's was omitted. They saw that as a potential nod to Lizzo being recently accused of harassment and assault, among other things, in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers.)

Beyoncé hasn't always strictly followed the lyrics to the song. During her Hamburg stop earlier in the summer, she glossed over Lizzo and Badu's names.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.