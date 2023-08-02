Beyoncé may have addressed the recent online chatter about the similarities between her tour looks and those of Erykah Badu.
Earlier in the week, Badu posted a photo of Beyoncé on her social media account before sharing a photo of herself in a similar hat, writing, "My favorite chrome mirror hat." She added at the bottom of the post, "I guess I'm everybody stylist."
Badu also left a comment on Beyoncé's Instagram post of her new tour looks, simply noting, "I'm flattered."
Based on a fan-captured video, Beyoncé changed the lyrics to her hit 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' while onstage at Gillette Stadium on August 1.
Instead of singing "Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl" she repeated "Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu" during that portion.
(Some other fans called out that Lizzo's was omitted. They saw that as a potential nod to Lizzo being recently accused of harassment and assault, among other things, in a lawsuit filed by three former dancers.)
Beyoncé hasn't always strictly followed the lyrics to the song. During her Hamburg stop earlier in the summer, she glossed over Lizzo and Badu's names.
