‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Cast Holds Mini-Reunion

A trio of cast members from Beverly Hills 90201 held a mini-reunion on Saturday in honor of Brian Austin Green’s 50th birthday.
Shannen Doherty posted a photo of the threesome, as well as one with some family members, while Ian Ziering shared video along with other photos from the get-together.
“Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen,” Doherty captioned her pic. Ziering wrote, “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet!” in his post.
In his own post on Instagram, Green said that the reunion came at a surprise party orchestrated by his wife, Sharna Burgess.
“So, I turned 50 yesterday and Sharna threw me an amazing surprise party full of great people,” he posted. He also noted that Casamigos tequila provided beverages for the event.
Green’s birthday came just months after Doherty was back in the news again following her ongoing battle with cancer. In June, she shared a video documenting talk of surgery to remove a tumor in her head.
"I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," Doherty wrote at the time. "The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."
