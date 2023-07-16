‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Cast Holds Mini-Reunion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Cast Holds Mini-Reunion

Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering joined Brian Austin Green for Green's 50th birthday

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering in 2019. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A trio of cast members from Beverly Hills 90201 held a mini-reunion on Saturday in honor of Brian Austin Green’s 50th birthday.

Shannen Doherty posted a photo of the threesome, as well as one with some family members, while Ian Ziering shared video along with other photos from the get-together.

Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering celebrate Brian Austin Green's birthday.
Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering celebrate Brian Austin Green's birthday.Shannen Doherty/Instagram

“Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen,” Doherty captioned her pic. Ziering wrote, “Happy birthday Bri! So happy to celebrate with you and your family! You sure are loved brother! May this be your best year yet!” in his post.

Read More
Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering celebrate Brian Austin Green's birthday.
Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering celebrate Brian Austin Green's birthday.Ian Ziering/Instagram

In his own post on Instagram, Green said that the reunion came at a surprise party orchestrated by his wife, Sharna Burgess.

“So, I turned 50 yesterday and Sharna threw me an amazing surprise party full of great people,” he posted. He also noted that Casamigos tequila provided beverages for the event.

Green’s birthday came just months after Doherty was back in the news again following her ongoing battle with cancer. In June, she shared a video documenting talk of surgery to remove a tumor in her head.

"I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," Doherty wrote at the time. "The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.